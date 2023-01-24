ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert City, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah City Block Project construction to officially begin Monday

PADUCAH- Construction for Paducah's City Block Project will start on Monday. The city broke ground on the project late last week. Paducah is working with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures to get the project going. The scope of the development will be held within the parking lot at the foot of Broadway Street in downtown Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

City Block Project groundbreaking

Paducah breaks ground on City Block Project 'years in the making'. "I know that it's going to mean so much to downtown Paducah, so much to our community. It’s going to drive growth, more prosperity down here and bring more people into Paducah," Mayor George Bray says.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah breaks ground on City Block Project 'years in the making'

PADUCAH — After years of planning, debating and city commission votes, a major project is finally underway. Paducah city leaders alongside developer Weyland Ventures broke ground Friday on the Paducah City Block Project. Proponents call it a game changer, while others have mixed feelings. Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Precision Sonar & Outdoors announces $2.2 million expansion in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A company that makes GPS and sonar mounting systems is expanding in Marshall County, Kentucky. Precision Sonar & Outdoors is investing nearly $2.2 million to build a new facility near its existing location in Benton, the Marshall County Fiscal Court announced Thursday. The fiscal court says the expansion will create 12 jobs, including positions in computer numerical control, design and engineering.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Rise Community Market to be opened in Cairo

CAIRO, IL- Bring fresh food back to Cairo, it's the simple goal behind opening the new Rise Community Market. Volunteers worked to help clean and work on the space Saturday afternoon. Janice Russell and Connie Williams, longtime Cairo residents, were two of the people volunteering their time. The two hope it begins to change people's perspective about Cairo as a community.
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

More than $15 million awarded for improvements in west Kentucky

WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism. The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local businesses, individuals honored during Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Meeting and Business Celebration

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce honored multiple local businesses and individuals Friday night during its annual awards ceremony. The awards were announced during the chamber's annual Dinner and Business Celebration at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center and Expo Center. The honors included a new award this...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses

PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
PADUCAH, KY
fox17.com

Two train cars overturn in Christian County

Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
PEMBROKE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather: 01/27/2023

PADUCAH — Chilly this morning with a few snow flurries crossing our region. Sunshine this afternoon with highs around 50 and peak wind gusts from 40 to 45 miles per hour in the middle of the day. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area this afternoon.
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
MADISONVILLE, KY

