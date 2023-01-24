Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Block Project construction to officially begin Monday
PADUCAH- Construction for Paducah's City Block Project will start on Monday. The city broke ground on the project late last week. Paducah is working with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures to get the project going. The scope of the development will be held within the parking lot at the foot of Broadway Street in downtown Paducah.
wpsdlocal6.com
City Block Project groundbreaking
Paducah breaks ground on City Block Project 'years in the making'. "I know that it's going to mean so much to downtown Paducah, so much to our community. It’s going to drive growth, more prosperity down here and bring more people into Paducah," Mayor George Bray says.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah breaks ground on City Block Project 'years in the making'
PADUCAH — After years of planning, debating and city commission votes, a major project is finally underway. Paducah city leaders alongside developer Weyland Ventures broke ground Friday on the Paducah City Block Project. Proponents call it a game changer, while others have mixed feelings. Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz...
wpsdlocal6.com
Precision Sonar & Outdoors announces $2.2 million expansion in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A company that makes GPS and sonar mounting systems is expanding in Marshall County, Kentucky. Precision Sonar & Outdoors is investing nearly $2.2 million to build a new facility near its existing location in Benton, the Marshall County Fiscal Court announced Thursday. The fiscal court says the expansion will create 12 jobs, including positions in computer numerical control, design and engineering.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
wpsdlocal6.com
Rise Community Market to be opened in Cairo
CAIRO, IL- Bring fresh food back to Cairo, it's the simple goal behind opening the new Rise Community Market. Volunteers worked to help clean and work on the space Saturday afternoon. Janice Russell and Connie Williams, longtime Cairo residents, were two of the people volunteering their time. The two hope it begins to change people's perspective about Cairo as a community.
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
wpsdlocal6.com
More than $15 million awarded for improvements in west Kentucky
WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism. The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local McCracken County barber "hero" after helping pull a man out of vehicle that burst into flames in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV - A local McCracken County barber is being called a hero after helping pull a man out of a vehicle that burst into flames. Justin Mouser owns "My Barber Shoppe" on Lone Oak Road. He was visiting Las Vegas with his family when he witnessed a motor vehicle crash.
KFVS12
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local businesses, individuals honored during Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Meeting and Business Celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce honored multiple local businesses and individuals Friday night during its annual awards ceremony. The awards were announced during the chamber's annual Dinner and Business Celebration at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center and Expo Center. The honors included a new award this...
wpsdlocal6.com
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An ongoing investigation into an animal abuse case has some concerned about the charges possible for the suspect. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Latavious Frazier dragged a dog by her leash, grabbed her by her scruff, made her cry and kicked her.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 01/27/2023
PADUCAH — Chilly this morning with a few snow flurries crossing our region. Sunshine this afternoon with highs around 50 and peak wind gusts from 40 to 45 miles per hour in the middle of the day. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area this afternoon.
14news.com
Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
wevv.com
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
Comments / 0