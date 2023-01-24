ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Choose your favorite chili at the Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge Blues & Beer Festival

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gMCS_0kPmZnjU00

The aroma of freshly cooked chili will fill the air in downtown Punta Gorda on Jan. 28 at the Chili, Beer &amp; Blues Fest comes to Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.

Chili teams will set up their booths in an effort to persuade the judges and the general public that their chili is king.

Chili will be the focus of the day and it will be scored by a panel of judges that will taste test samples from each of the teams.

There will also be an award for People’s Choice. Each attendee will receive a voting token when they enter through the main gate. The team with the most tokens wins the coveted People’s Choice Award. The winner announced at the award ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on the main stage.

What goes better with chili than an ice cold beer? At the festival, thirsty attendees will have an opportunity to sample different beers from small breweries not always readily available in our area. The Beer Tasting Pavilion will feature over 50 different craft beers from microbreweries around the country to satisfy your thirst. Specialty beers will be available by samples or by the bottle.

Merchandise vendors will be on hand as well as other food vendors when you’re ready to take a break from the chili. Live music will be performed all day on the main stage.

Live music begins at noon with Deb &amp; The Dynamics, followed by Mike Imbasciani &amp; his Bluez Rockers at 1:45 p.m., and Shaw Davis and The Black Ties at 3:30 p.m.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City evaluating steps to repair, renovate the Cape Coral Yacht Club

Hurricane Ian’s surge wiped out some of the most popular spots that mean so much to our community. Now many are focused on the plan to rebuild. For Cape Coral, rebuilding is at the top of their list. For months now, the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been serving as a reminder of Ian’s power. Now, they are focused on looking ahead.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How a missing dog made its way to Fort Myers Beach, helping a man along the way

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:a72ecd5763b4632c69a0695a Player Element ID: 6319314967112. What makes the 4-year-old puppy Gus so special? He was lost for nearly a week, away from his family through New Year’s weekend, until...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday

Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC 2

Fort Myers approves plans for new food truck park

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A food truck park is coming to Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard. The idea was proposed by Cal and Genevieve Bruno, the owners of the Italian Eatery, Bruno’s of Brooklyn. “I think it’s an underutilized market,” said Cal Bruno. On Wednesday, they...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples

The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers

The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Shallow water and big boats don't mix

Traffic hazard: While traveling south on Gulf of Mexico Drive, an officer noticed multiple vehicles swerving around a cardboard box that was sitting in the middle of the lane. The officer pulled over and removed the box from the street. Another driver pulled over and offered to take the box off the officer’s hands.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples-Marco Island area boasts top single-family median monthly rental price in second half of 2022

The Naples-Marco Island area posted a single-family median monthly rental price of $5,446 in the second half of 2022, ranking it first on national brokerage HouseCanary’s list of most expensive single-family rental markets in the U.S. Naples experienced a 24% year-over-year median rental market increase in the final six months of 2022. The San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California metro area followed with a median rent of $5,016.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral-Fort Myers area tops list of U.S. most overvalued housing markets

Florida metro areas make up six of the 10 most overvalued housing markets in the nation, according to the latest report from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area ranks No. 1, with buyers paying 62.29% more than they should, based on the sales history in that market. Homebuyers in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area are paying an average of $417,723 for a home compared to an expected price of $257,393. The other Florida markets in the top 10 are No. 2 Deltona (a 55.51% premium), No. 4. Palm Bay-Melbourne (54.55%), No. 6 Tampa (53.54%), No. 7 Lakeland (51.99%) and No. 10 North Port-Bradenton (48.41%). The only other metros in the top 10 are No. 3 Atlanta (54.88%), No. 5 Charlotte, North Carolina (54.04%); No. 8 Boise, Idaho (50.83%); and No. 9 Las Vegas (48.71%).
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Abandoned, submerged car leaking fluid near Venetian Bay

NAPLES, Fla. — Following Hurricane Ian, a number of vehicles were declared missing or unaccounted for. Naples Police told NBC2 in November that about 60 vehicles made that list. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Naples Police buoying underwater cars to warn boaters of debris. Residents of the Venetian Bay neighborhood told NBC2...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy