Choose your favorite chili at the Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge Blues & Beer Festival

The aroma of freshly cooked chili will fill the air in downtown Punta Gorda on Jan. 28 at the Chili, Beer & Blues Fest comes to Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.

Chili teams will set up their booths in an effort to persuade the judges and the general public that their chili is king.

Chili will be the focus of the day and it will be scored by a panel of judges that will taste test samples from each of the teams.

There will also be an award for People’s Choice. Each attendee will receive a voting token when they enter through the main gate. The team with the most tokens wins the coveted People’s Choice Award. The winner announced at the award ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on the main stage.

What goes better with chili than an ice cold beer? At the festival, thirsty attendees will have an opportunity to sample different beers from small breweries not always readily available in our area. The Beer Tasting Pavilion will feature over 50 different craft beers from microbreweries around the country to satisfy your thirst. Specialty beers will be available by samples or by the bottle.

Merchandise vendors will be on hand as well as other food vendors when you’re ready to take a break from the chili. Live music will be performed all day on the main stage.

Live music begins at noon with Deb & The Dynamics, followed by Mike Imbasciani & his Bluez Rockers at 1:45 p.m., and Shaw Davis and The Black Ties at 3:30 p.m.