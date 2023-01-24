Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2
We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, January 25
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
WCJB
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for violating no-contact order after being found hiding in a shower
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aja Lashawn Newton, 28, was arrested yesterday and charged with violation of a no-contact order in a stalking case after she was found hiding in a shower. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the victim’s apartment after receiving a call from a neighbor who said...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man caught on video threatening victim with knife
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he threatened a male victim with a knife during an altercation that was filmed on the victim’s cellphone. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michael Robert Smith, and he was detained for safety reasons, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon indicted for possessing Glock firearm, ammo
A 29-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was indicted this week on charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition. On Monday, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging Luis Angel Alicea with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.
ocala-news.com
Two men arrested in Marion County after being accused of stealing mail
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were accused of stealing mail from United States Postal Service collection boxes in Marion County. Earlier today, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the filing of a complaint and arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Jax and 23-year-old Tarod Goodman. Both Jax and Goodman have been charged with theft of mail and possession of a stolen or reproduced postal key.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for car theft and drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mitchell Harrison, 34, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid license, and resisting arrest without violence after officers pulled over a car that had been reported stolen. The victim reported a stolen...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies say
A Callahan man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting officers with violence, simple battery, violation of pretrial release, vandalism and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor investigation.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department introduces newest officers, sergeants
The Ocala Police Department recently welcomed its newest officers and sergeants who will be serving and protecting the local community. During a ceremony that was held on Monday, January 23, Officers Bellamy, Fogarty, and McEvoy officially joined the Ocala Police Department after they were sworn in by Mayor Kent Guinn to serve and protect the City of Ocala with integrity, courage, and character.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with multiple stolen mail pieces after allegedly battering GPD officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Erick Bernard Mann, Jr., 37, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of personal identification information for five or more people, resisting arrest without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and giving a false name to law enforcement.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD car burglary investigation leads to arrest
A Lake City car burglary investigation led to an arrest on Monday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, 38-year-old Timothy Ray Warren of Lake City was arrested for stealing items out of 10 vehicles at a car dealership in November. The incident occurred on Nov. 3 when...
Lake City Reporter
LC man charged for burglarizing vehicles at dealership
Some unwanted servicing of vehicles at a Lake City dealership landed a man in jail months later. According to a Lake City Police Department release, 10 vehicles were burglarized at Rountree Moore Ford on the morning of Nov. 3. All the vehicles belonged to customers and were parked in the service area at the dealership.
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested in Georgia and charged with stealing UF basketball player’s SUV
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Martravious Jaquez Smith, 24, was arrested in Georgia after allegedly stealing UF basketball player Colin Castleton’s car in early December. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on January 20. Castleton reported on December 5 that his 2017 Dodge Durango was missing from its...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test
A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect
Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Dennis L. Hale, 16, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor yesterday after the School Resource Deputy (SRD) at Newberry High School reportedly found a stolen firearm in his backpack. According...
