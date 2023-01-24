ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Des Moines

Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief

Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

East High student arrested with a gun on campus

Kids Killing Kids: Activists and police agree on …. The mugshots lie. They aren’t hardened men, they are young ones; some just teens. Families of ‘Starts Right Here’ shooting share their …. 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr died after they were shot and killed inside...
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shooting at a Des Moines educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless,” the city’s police chief said Wednesday. The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — who were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged Preston Walls, 18, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. Walls is being held at the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond and will next appear in court on Feb. 3. Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert released a statement in which he noted that such shootings have “become increasingly common across the country, and our community is no different.”
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Criminal Complaint Details the Des Moines Student Shooting Monday

The criminal complaint filed by police in the shooting at a non-profit Monday in Des Moines details the initial investigation and charges against 18-year-old suspect Preston Walls of West Des Moines. In the document investigators say Walls had a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Starts Right...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Plea hearing scheduled for Pieper Lewis over probation violation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis appeared briefly in Polk County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial conference, where the judge set her plea hearing for March 9th. Lewis was sentenced in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine

A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
WAUKEE, IA
who13.com

13Raw: Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance

Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance on two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and criminal gang participation at the Polk County Jail on January 24, 2023. 13Raw: Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance. Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance on two charges of murder,...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

2 detained after deadly Des Moines shooting have been released

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the remaining two people who were detained following adeadly shooting at a Des Moines outreach center on Monday. Police arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to the shooting. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. The other two people detained by police have been released without charges.
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

One Charged in Fatal Shooting at Des Moines Alternative Education Program

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Des Moines police say an 18-year-old is charged in the shooting deaths Monday of two teens at an alternative education program. Preston Walls of Des Moines faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a shooting that took place at the non-profit “Starts Right Here.” Police say two male Des Moines students, ages 16 and 18, were killed. Their names have not been released. The program’s founder – local hip-hop artist and activist Will Holmes, also known as Will Keeps — was also shot in the attack. He remains hospitalized in serious condition. Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie began last night’s (Monday) city council meeting addressing the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Two students killed in shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

Two students killed in shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, IA
Washington Examiner

Two students and one school employee shot at Des Moines charter school

Two students were fatally shot in a targeted attack Monday at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to police. Police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters that the two students were found shot and in critical condition. Officers performed CPR on them upon arrival, and they were taken to a hospital. The students later died.
