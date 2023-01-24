Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the 'Gender Wars.'
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des Moines
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa
Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief
Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
who13.com
East High student arrested with a gun on campus
Kids Killing Kids: Activists and police agree on …. The mugshots lie. They aren’t hardened men, they are young ones; some just teens. Families of ‘Starts Right Here’ shooting share their …. 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr died after they were shot and killed inside...
Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shooting at a Des Moines educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless,” the city’s police chief said Wednesday. The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — who were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged Preston Walls, 18, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. Walls is being held at the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond and will next appear in court on Feb. 3. Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert released a statement in which he noted that such shootings have “become increasingly common across the country, and our community is no different.”
KCCI.com
DMPD monitors possibility of violent retaliation following shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — In the aftermath of Monday'sshooting at Starts Right Here, Des Moines police say they are monitoring social media and talking with informants. They are concerned about violent retaliation for the killings of 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — police say they were both known gang members.
iheart.com
Criminal Complaint Details the Des Moines Student Shooting Monday
The criminal complaint filed by police in the shooting at a non-profit Monday in Des Moines details the initial investigation and charges against 18-year-old suspect Preston Walls of West Des Moines. In the document investigators say Walls had a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Starts Right...
Plea hearing scheduled for Pieper Lewis over probation violation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis appeared briefly in Polk County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial conference, where the judge set her plea hearing for March 9th. Lewis was sentenced in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful […]
KCCI.com
Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
theperrynews.com
Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center
DES MOINES, Iowa – New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday. Two students and the CEO of the Starts Right Here program were shot multiple times in the incident. The students, ages 16 and 18, died from their injuries. Will Keeps, the […]
who13.com
13Raw: Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance
Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance on two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and criminal gang participation at the Polk County Jail on January 24, 2023. 13Raw: Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance. Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance on two charges of murder,...
KCCI.com
2 detained after deadly Des Moines shooting have been released
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the remaining two people who were detained following adeadly shooting at a Des Moines outreach center on Monday. Police arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to the shooting. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. The other two people detained by police have been released without charges.
Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students
Two students are dead and another person is in serious condition following a targeted shooting at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday.
northwestmoinfo.com
One Charged in Fatal Shooting at Des Moines Alternative Education Program
DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Des Moines police say an 18-year-old is charged in the shooting deaths Monday of two teens at an alternative education program. Preston Walls of Des Moines faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a shooting that took place at the non-profit “Starts Right Here.” Police say two male Des Moines students, ages 16 and 18, were killed. Their names have not been released. The program’s founder – local hip-hop artist and activist Will Holmes, also known as Will Keeps — was also shot in the attack. He remains hospitalized in serious condition. Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie began last night’s (Monday) city council meeting addressing the shooting.
KCRG.com
Contents of former Vice President Pence's classified documents revealed
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
KCRG.com
Two students killed in shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
Governor Kim Reynolds signed “The Students First Act” into law after the state Senate passed it in a 31-18 vote early Tuesday morning. Details of contract between union workers and CNH released. Updated: 5 hours ago. We are learning new details about a contract deal between the United...
Suspect arrested in Des Moines shooting that left 2 students dead, founder of education program in serious condition, police say
CNN — A man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at an educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines, Iowa, left two students dead and the program’s founder seriously injured, authorities said in a press release. At 12:53 p.m. Monday, police and fire personnel...
Washington Examiner
Two students and one school employee shot at Des Moines charter school
Two students were fatally shot in a targeted attack Monday at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to police. Police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters that the two students were found shot and in critical condition. Officers performed CPR on them upon arrival, and they were taken to a hospital. The students later died.
yourfortdodge.com
