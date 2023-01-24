(Richmond, IN)--Here’s an update on a fire that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Wednesday morning on Arbor Drive in Richmond. Family members now indicate that the fire broke out in a girl’s bedroom at around 6 a.m. The girl was sleeping in her bed and woke up to see flames. A total of five girls were in the house. All five were able to escape and firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to one bedroom. Family members claim that a faulty cell phone charger started the fire.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO