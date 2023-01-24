Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff: 1 in 'critical condition' after car overturns in Miami Township crash
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and impairment is a possible factor in the crash.
WLWT 5
Crash blocking lane on interstate in Clifton has been cleared
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared from the roadway on I-75 in Clifton. Police have reopened all lanes and traffic is flowing in the area. A crash is blocking the left lane on northbound I-75 in Clifton, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other...
Fox 19
Fleeing driver tried to hit officer with vehicle: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fleeing driver is accused of trying to hit a Cincinnati police officer with a vehicle, court records show. Terron Lindsey Jr., 22, of the West End is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.
WLWT 5
Man in critical condition after crash in Miami Township, police say
GRANDVIEW, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a crash in Miami Township on Wednesday. It happened just after 3 p.m. at the junction of East Miami River and Jordan roads, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Police say driver Adam Duncan was involved in a...
Troopers respond to crash after semi reportedly crashes into pole in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Crews are on scene of a crash after a semi reportedly crashed into a pole in Greene County Thursday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed troopers were called to respond to the crash in the 4000 block of US 42 east. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
Police chase ends in fiery crash; 7 sent to hospital
According to the Huber Heights Police Division, Huber Heights officers were notified of a stolen white BMW sedan that had fled the scene after ramming another vehicle in Harrison Township.
WLWT 5
Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
7 people, including police officer injured in 2 separate crashes in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Seven people were injured, including an officer after two separate serious crashes in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Huber Heights, police were notified by Harrison Township deputies that a white BMW that was reported stolen out of Clark County had fled from them and rammed a car in the process.
University of Cincinnati News Record
New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street
New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
Police seek public’s help to ID’d man wanted in string of Springfield business thefts
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man suspected in recent thefts at an area business. The man pictured is a person of interest in recent thefts on Bechtle Avenue that happened on January 18 and January 23, a Springfield police spokesperson said in a social media post.
Coroner’s office identifies man hit, killed by truck in Harrison Twp.; deputies investigating
HARRISON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man they believe was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Ray Kennedy, 60, of Dayton. Deputies were called out to the 3500 block...
1017thepoint.com
FAMILY BLAMES CELL PHONE CHARGER FOR FIRE
(Richmond, IN)--Here’s an update on a fire that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Wednesday morning on Arbor Drive in Richmond. Family members now indicate that the fire broke out in a girl’s bedroom at around 6 a.m. The girl was sleeping in her bed and woke up to see flames. A total of five girls were in the house. All five were able to escape and firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to one bedroom. Family members claim that a faulty cell phone charger started the fire.
UPDATE: Suspect in early morning home invasion captured, sheriff’s office says
BATH TWP. — UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an early morning home invasion, identified as Raymond J. Martin, has been captured. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help locating a suspect in a home invasion.
WRBI Radio
West Harrison man arrested for child solicitation allegedly caught on video
Lawrenceburg, IN — A 47-year-old West Harrison man has been charged with child solicitation after he was allegedly seen on a video trying to meet an underage boy for sex. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry says last Thursday, January 19, detectives reviewed a Facebook video from January 15 that was posted by the private organization Predator Catchers Indianapolis (PCI) that showed a man who allegedly identified himself as Byron Caudill being confronted by PCI members outside a Walmart in Anderson.
Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
WLWT 5
Video shows inmate escape from Hamilton County Justice Center
CINCINNATI — An inmate is back in custody after escaping from the Hamilton County Justice Center. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the inmate – 43-year-old Tyrone Edwards – was serving as a kitchen detail worker tasked with taking the trash out and walked out the open delivery loading dock door around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Semi full of Girl Scout cookies catches fire on US-27, delays school district
The semi caught fire around 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ambrose Wright Road and Woodland Acres Drive. Investigators said no one was hurt but it did take a while to clean up the mess.
Comments / 0