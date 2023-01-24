ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Township, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Crash blocking lane on interstate in Clifton has been cleared

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared from the roadway on I-75 in Clifton. Police have reopened all lanes and traffic is flowing in the area. A crash is blocking the left lane on northbound I-75 in Clifton, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fleeing driver tried to hit officer with vehicle: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fleeing driver is accused of trying to hit a Cincinnati police officer with a vehicle, court records show. Terron Lindsey Jr., 22, of the West End is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WDTN

One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

New details in two separate death cases at UPA and Parker Street

New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

FAMILY BLAMES CELL PHONE CHARGER FOR FIRE

(Richmond, IN)--Here’s an update on a fire that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Wednesday morning on Arbor Drive in Richmond. Family members now indicate that the fire broke out in a girl’s bedroom at around 6 a.m. The girl was sleeping in her bed and woke up to see flames. A total of five girls were in the house. All five were able to escape and firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to one bedroom. Family members claim that a faulty cell phone charger started the fire.
RICHMOND, IN
WRBI Radio

West Harrison man arrested for child solicitation allegedly caught on video

Lawrenceburg, IN — A 47-year-old West Harrison man has been charged with child solicitation after he was allegedly seen on a video trying to meet an underage boy for sex. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry says last Thursday, January 19, detectives reviewed a Facebook video from January 15 that was posted by the private organization Predator Catchers Indianapolis (PCI) that showed a man who allegedly identified himself as Byron Caudill being confronted by PCI members outside a Walmart in Anderson.
WEST HARRISON, IN
WHIO Dayton

Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Video shows inmate escape from Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI — An inmate is back in custody after escaping from the Hamilton County Justice Center. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the inmate – 43-year-old Tyrone Edwards – was serving as a kitchen detail worker tasked with taking the trash out and walked out the open delivery loading dock door around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy