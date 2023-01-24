Read full article on original website
WNYT
Schenectady Soup Stroll set for Saturday
The Downtown Schenectady Improvement District invites you to bundle up and enjoy a winter afternoon tasting delicious soups from 34 local restaurants. You’ll be able to enjoy chowders, bisques, ramen and more – all without leaving downtown. Plus, you’ll find something for every dietary need as some soups are offered as gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan.
WNYT
Good News: Holiday decoration winners, Cohoes fire captain retires
Schenectady honors best light displays from holiday season. The holidays are behind us, but Schenectady is celebrating the businesses that went all out with light displays this past season. It was the city’s second annual “Illuminocity,” where businesses partnered with not-for-profits for a friendly but competitive decorating contest. First place for most creative was Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County. People’s Choice was Bear And Bird Boutique + Gallery paired with Schenectady ARC.
WNYT
New tea business opens at Empire State Plaza
A new women-owned business is now open on the concourse at the Empire State Plaza. Green Sugar Leaf Farms cut the ribbon on its store in Albany. The organic herbal store features more than 40 different organic teas. You can also get food, including açaí bowls, avocado toast and the...
WNYT
The Greater Good: UAlbany honored, Craft beer in Lake George
UAlbany and its School of Education are getting national recognition. U.S. News and World Report ranks the school’s online graduate program, number four across the country. This is the seventh year in a row the program has landed in the top 10. Siena’s “Saint of the Month”
WNYT
Ballston Spa coffee shop celebrating 20th anniversary
A downtown Ballston Spa staple is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Coffee Planet is a hometown favorite in the community, known for its signature coffee creations and sandwiches. Owner Kim Tribley bought the business five years ago. However, she was part of the Coffee Planet family before that. She...
WNYT
Vermont woman baking up successful scone business
A North Bennington woman has a love of baking that’s been an inspiration for her, and a delight for those who sample her products. Wendy June Marie remembers her grandfather – baking bread – like it was yesterday. Her grandmother also baked. It inspired Wendy to one...
WNYT
Glens Falls mayor steps in at last minute to officiate wedding
When the snow caused a local couple to show up late to their wedding on Wednesday, a pinch hitter stepped up to perform the ceremony. Matthew Carter of Plattsburgh and Sebrena Starace from Glens Falls planned a civil ceremony in Glens Falls on Wednesday. However, the snow slowed down their...
WNYT
Long vacant Schenectady restaurants demolished
Schenectady County Metroplex Development demolished two former restaurants on Wednesday. Both properties are located on Van Vranken Avenue. Metroplex is providing funds to abate asbestos from both buildings, demolish them, remove underground fuel tanks, and have the site graded so that new buildings can be built there. The ongoing revitalization...
WNYT
Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey now missing for two months
Wednesday marked two months since Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey was last seen. There are no updates at this time, said police, when NewsChannel 13 asked on Wednesday. The teenager got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend the night she disappeared, said Samantha’s family. Police have been focusing most of...
WNYT
North Adams movie theater to close indefinitely
The North Adams Movieplex has announced it is closing indefinitely at the end of the month, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The business – located in the Steeple City Plaza – did not say why it was closing. The theater opened at the...
WNYT
Mayfield teens riding snowmobiles to school
Some kids in Mayfield didn’t take a bus to school on Wednesday. They rode in on snowmobiles, instead. Mike Angus – who took a photo of all the snowmobiles lined up – said his son pushed for the idea back in 2007. Students need a permission slip,...
WNYT
Red Cross assists five after Watervliet fire
The Red Cross is helping five people after a fire on 4th Avenue in Watervliet. The fire started in a garage, and spread to three houses, say investigators. One person was burned, but refused treatment at the scene. The fire chief says the person went to the hospital on their...
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
WNYT
MVP Arena reports record-high profit for 2022
Last year – 2022 – was a big year at the MVP Arena. The arena ended the year with a record-high profit, say Albany County leaders. The net operating profit was $2.3 million, the highest since Frank Sinatra played the first show in 1990. The last record was...
WNYT
Wayfair to close Pittsfield call center
Three years after opening a customer call center in Pittsfield, Wayfair has decided to close it, as the company cuts costs. The facility on South Church Street will close when the company’s lease expires in July, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The call center...
WNYT
Community rallies around Rensselaer County veteran who lost home in fire
The community has been stepping up to help an Army veteran who lost her home in a fire, last week. Shannon Roy’s house is on Route 22 in Eagle Bridge, near North Hoosick. Because of the fire, her house was deemed a total loss. She was able to escape...
WNYT
Strangers stop to help after ambulance accident in Malta
MALTA – Daniel Walker of Saratoga Lake was on his way to plow a couple of properties Monday morning, when he came upon an accident. “I was coming up over the hill on Route 9 towards Malta Avenue and by the time I got there the accident had just happened,” he said. “The box truck was pulling over in front of the diner where he parked and the ambulance was already down in a ditch.”
WNYT
We Salute You: John Morris
Please join us in saluting US Navy Master Chief John Morris of Johnstown. The proud grandfather served for 30 years, starting in 1965. That includes time in Iceland and on ships. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Cohoes man admits to 2021 Albany homicide
A man pleads guilty Tuesday in Albany to second degree murder. 26-year-old Ahlaumion Hall from Cohoes initially faced murder in the first degree, he pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge Tuesday. He is accused of shooting Charles Gibson Junior with a shotgun in Albany during a robbery on May 26th...
