Dave Matthews Band announces 2023 Summer Tour and new album: Get the details
While news of another Dave Matthews Band summer tour might not come as a big surprise, the announcement of a brand new album sure is. Set to crash into us on May 19, ‘Walk Around The Moon,’ marks DMB’s 10th studio album.
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett go into the office for new Super Bowl ad
A few members of Rock royalty will grace your screens this year during Super Bowl LVII, with Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, and more set to be featured in an advertisement for the cloud-based software vendor, Workday.
Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up
The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
Digital Music News
Nickelback Announces 38-Date North American Tour for 2023
BMG artist Nickelback announces 38-date North American tour in support of their latest album. Acclaimed rock group Nickelback have announced their upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, supporting their tenth studio album, Get Rollin’. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit 38 cities this summer, kicking off on Monday, June 12, in Quebec City, with stops across North America in Monreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, and more. The tour wraps up on Wednesday, August 30, in Belmont Park, New York.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
iheart.com
MUSIC: Pantera Axed From German Festivals, Chris Stapleton, DMB, and More!
Pantera has been sent a message: maybe don’t come to Germany. The recently-reunited band has been dropped by two separate German events in light of past actions by frontman Philip Anselmo. Organizers of both the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park events released matching statements simply stating: “The band Pantera will not perform at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring 2023 as announced."
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
guitar.com
John Mayer announces solo acoustic tour for first time in his career
John Mayer has announced his first ever solo acoustic tour, due to take place this Spring across the US and Canada. Back on the 19 January, Mayer began teasing some kind of event, writing in an Instagram post, “It wasn’t time until it was”, along with a ticket emoji – and it looks like the news is here.
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent to Perform at A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent are just a few of the artists who are set to pay tribute to The Beach Boys during CBS’ “A Grammy Salute” concert. Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6 round out the lineup of the now annual star-studded event, which in past years has honored Paul Simon, Prince, and The Beatles.
iheart.com
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog, Billboard reports. The $200 million sale to Hipgnosis marks the largest rights sale for any artist of the "Ghost" singer's generation. It's also the company's largest acquisition yet. The sale includes Bieber's publishing, artist royalties from master recordings and neighboring rights in...
