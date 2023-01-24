ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up

The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
Digital Music News

Nickelback Announces 38-Date North American Tour for 2023

BMG artist Nickelback announces 38-date North American tour in support of their latest album. Acclaimed rock group Nickelback have announced their upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, supporting their tenth studio album, Get Rollin’. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit 38 cities this summer, kicking off on Monday, June 12, in Quebec City, with stops across North America in Monreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, and more. The tour wraps up on Wednesday, August 30, in Belmont Park, New York.
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
iheart.com

MUSIC: Pantera Axed From German Festivals, Chris Stapleton, DMB, and More!

Pantera has been sent a message: maybe don’t come to Germany. The recently-reunited band has been dropped by two separate German events in light of past actions by frontman Philip Anselmo. Organizers of both the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park events released matching statements simply stating: “The band Pantera will not perform at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring 2023 as announced."
guitar.com

John Mayer announces solo acoustic tour for first time in his career

John Mayer has announced his first ever solo acoustic tour, due to take place this Spring across the US and Canada. Back on the 19 January, Mayer began teasing some kind of event, writing in an Instagram post, “It wasn’t time until it was”, along with a ticket emoji – and it looks like the news is here.
NEWARK, NJ
Consequence

Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent to Perform at A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys

Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent are just a few of the artists who are set to pay tribute to The Beach Boys during CBS’ “A Grammy Salute” concert. Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6 round out the lineup of the now annual star-studded event, which in past years has honored Paul Simon, Prince, and The Beatles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal

Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog, Billboard reports. The $200 million sale to Hipgnosis marks the largest rights sale for any artist of the "Ghost" singer's generation. It's also the company's largest acquisition yet. The sale includes Bieber's publishing, artist royalties from master recordings and neighboring rights in...

