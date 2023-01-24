Meghan Lukens: My first bills will address access to broadband, teacher licensure, affordable housing and more

Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Dylan Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol
On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced, and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Moffat County an even better place to live.
Yampa Valley communities earmarked for $5.1 million in coal transition funding from the state
The state has set aside $9.2 million in grants to support regional economic and workforce development in coal transition communities, with the Yampa Valley being identified as a funding priority. Some communities have been prioritized to receive larger sums based on their circumstances surrounding the coal-fired plant closures and the...
HRC Column: CASA volunteers are always needed
Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA is a nonprofit organization that recruits, screens, trains and supports community volunteers to advocate for children who have experienced abuse and or neglect. Many of the children we serve have been removed from their homes and are in foster care or living with a relative. We...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks public input on distribution of big game hunting licenses
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado, and the agency seeks feedback from big game hunters in the state. CPW is encouraging the public to complete a comment form and share their thoughts on the...
