YAHOO!
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing bank in Gainesville
Gainesville police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly robbed the Regions Bank Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 11:15 a.m. a man came into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road. Officers say the suspect reportedly held...
ocala-news.com
Two men arrested in Marion County after being accused of stealing mail
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were accused of stealing mail from United States Postal Service collection boxes in Marion County. Earlier today, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the filing of a complaint and arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Jax and 23-year-old Tarod Goodman. Both Jax and Goodman have been charged with theft of mail and possession of a stolen or reproduced postal key.
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies say
A Callahan man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting officers with violence, simple battery, violation of pretrial release, vandalism and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor investigation.
ocala-news.com
Crime Stoppers offering $9,500 reward for information on fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is still investigating the shooting that killed two men and wounded four others on New Year’s Day, and a $9,500 reward is being offered to encourage anyone with information to come forward. On January 1, in the early morning hours, a crowd of around 100...
WCJB
Crime Stoppers offers $9,500 for information on deadly New Year’s Day block party shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is hoping a significant reward will convince someone to come forward with information on a deadly block shooting that happened on New Year’s Day. Two people were killed in the shooting and four others were wounded. Crime Stoppers of Marion County...
Suspect arrested after 10 cars were burglarized at local dealership, Lake City Police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8:40 a.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department were called to the Rountree Moore Ford in response to 10 vehicles being burglarized. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. Upon arriving at the dealership, located...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department introduces newest officers, sergeants
The Ocala Police Department recently welcomed its newest officers and sergeants who will be serving and protecting the local community. During a ceremony that was held on Monday, January 23, Officers Bellamy, Fogarty, and McEvoy officially joined the Ocala Police Department after they were sworn in by Mayor Kent Guinn to serve and protect the City of Ocala with integrity, courage, and character.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville collision injures teenage bicyclist
A car struck a 13-year-old bicyclist that drove in front of the vehicle along NW 44th Avenue on Thursday morning. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers responded to 4400 NW 13th Street to a vehicle vs. bicycle collision at 7:37 a.m. A 13-year-old boy was traveling west on NW 44th Avenue when he entered the road on NW 13th Street in front of a vehicle.
WCJB
An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after midnight on Monday surveillance video captures a white Chevy Equinox crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry. “I thought it was the alarm because all the time the alarm goes off and I said oh is it the alarm and he said no no ma’am you have to come here something happened to your building,” said co-owner Dr. Adriana Rick.
ocala-news.com
Two teens arrested after stolen gun found in bathroom at Forest High School
Two teenagers were recently arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a stolen handgun that was found inside a bathroom at Forest High School last year. On October 21, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to Forest High School (5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala) after a student...
ocala-news.com
Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun
A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Dennis L. Hale, 16, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor yesterday after the School Resource Deputy (SRD) at Newberry High School reportedly found a stolen firearm in his backpack. According...
ocala-news.com
Citra man arrested after stealing copper wire from local gas station
A 26-year-old Citra man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing copper wires from a local gas station. On Saturday, January 21, several MCSO deputies responded to the Mobil gas station located at 18261 N U.S. Highway 301 in reference to a suspicious incident. A female reportee had informed the sheriff’s office that a male suspect was pulling on the panel box at the incident location, according to the MCSO report.
Sheriff: Teen charged after gun found at Marion County high school
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County teen is facing felony charges after deputies say he brought a stolen handgun to school last year. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, on Oct 21, deputies we called to Forest High School after a student reported finding a handgun inside a restroom.
WCJB
Gainesville crash sends 13-year-old to hospital with life threatening injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old child is in the hospital after getting hit while riding his bicycle. The Gainesville Police Department responded to the crash at 4400 Northwest 13th Street. The bicyclist was traveling west down Northwest 44th Avenue. When he entered the roadway Northwest 13th Street, he was...
WCJB
Body of missing man found on family property, foul play not suspected
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing man is over after a body was found in Dixie County. Sheriff’s officials say David Crapps, 83, of Gainesville was found dead on a family property near Sink Creek in Dixie County. He had been missing since Saturday when family...
Citrus County Chronicle
Recent fires in the Chiefland area may be arson-related
CHIEFLAND — There have been multiple fires recently in the Chiefland area, the most recent in Fanning Springs that fire officials are suspecting as arson. On Jan. 17, Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to assist Fanning Springs Fire Department to an outside fire at NW 150th Street and NW 30th Avenue. Units were dispatched at approximately 4:20 p.m.
WCJB
Pickup truck catches fire in Belleview near cafe, firefighters respond
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday evening. MCFR crews say they got several calls of a truck on fire in Belleview near Lady Luck Cafe around 5 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene and were able to put...
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
