ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Police searching for suspect accused of robbing bank in Gainesville

Gainesville police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly robbed the Regions Bank Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 11:15 a.m. a man came into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road. Officers say the suspect reportedly held...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men arrested in Marion County after being accused of stealing mail

Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were accused of stealing mail from United States Postal Service collection boxes in Marion County. Earlier today, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the filing of a complaint and arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Jax and 23-year-old Tarod Goodman. Both Jax and Goodman have been charged with theft of mail and possession of a stolen or reproduced postal key.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart

A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department introduces newest officers, sergeants

The Ocala Police Department recently welcomed its newest officers and sergeants who will be serving and protecting the local community. During a ceremony that was held on Monday, January 23, Officers Bellamy, Fogarty, and McEvoy officially joined the Ocala Police Department after they were sworn in by Mayor Kent Guinn to serve and protect the City of Ocala with integrity, courage, and character.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville collision injures teenage bicyclist

A car struck a 13-year-old bicyclist that drove in front of the vehicle along NW 44th Avenue on Thursday morning. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers responded to 4400 NW 13th Street to a vehicle vs. bicycle collision at 7:37 a.m. A 13-year-old boy was traveling west on NW 44th Avenue when he entered the road on NW 13th Street in front of a vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after midnight on Monday surveillance video captures a white Chevy Equinox crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry. “I thought it was the alarm because all the time the alarm goes off and I said oh is it the alarm and he said no no ma’am you have to come here something happened to your building,” said co-owner Dr. Adriana Rick.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two teens arrested after stolen gun found in bathroom at Forest High School

Two teenagers were recently arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a stolen handgun that was found inside a bathroom at Forest High School last year. On October 21, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to Forest High School (5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala) after a student...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun

A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
CITRA, FL
ocala-news.com

Citra man arrested after stealing copper wire from local gas station

A 26-year-old Citra man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing copper wires from a local gas station. On Saturday, January 21, several MCSO deputies responded to the Mobil gas station located at 18261 N U.S. Highway 301 in reference to a suspicious incident. A female reportee had informed the sheriff’s office that a male suspect was pulling on the panel box at the incident location, according to the MCSO report.
CITRA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Recent fires in the Chiefland area may be arson-related

CHIEFLAND — There have been multiple fires recently in the Chiefland area, the most recent in Fanning Springs that fire officials are suspecting as arson. On Jan. 17, Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to assist Fanning Springs Fire Department to an outside fire at NW 150th Street and NW 30th Avenue. Units were dispatched at approximately 4:20 p.m.
CHIEFLAND, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents

The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy