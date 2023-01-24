ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tontitown, AR

Steven Shackleford
2d ago

good young man, strong back strong legs good teeth, I did 21 years in Arkansas prison I reckon he'll be all right for a few.

KHBS

William Asa Hutchinson III loses law license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of William Asa Hutchinson III, son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Committee on Professional Conduct found alleged violations of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct. Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force by hitting Randal Worcester multiple times while he was on the ground during an Aug. 21 arrest. A bystander used a cellphone to record the arrest in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma. The two former deputies pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, after the indictment against them was unsealed. An attorney for the former deputies, Russell Woods, said his clients deny the allegations. If convicted, each deputy faces up to 10 years in prison.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

John Tyson, Tyson Foods CFO, pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in Fayetteville District Court this week. Tyson took a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and public intoxication. He was ordered to pay $300 in fines and $140 in court and county fees.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NBC News

Woman found in a canvas sack in 1971 ID’d through community-funded DNA testing

Law enforcement in Arizona are finally able to identify a woman found dead in 1971 after community members rallied together to help fund crucial DNA testing. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 23, 1971, of remains found in a desert area close to U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The body was in a white cotton canvas sack with the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed on it in green, authorities said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
whiterivernow.com

An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives

Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
MISSOURI STATE

