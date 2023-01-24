Read full article on original website
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
LA Knight Reflects On Sharing The Ring With Undertaker At WWE Raw XXX, Working With Bray Wyatt
At WWE Raw XXX on Monday, LA Knight was interrupted by Undertaker, who returned to his American Badass persona. Undertaker's "dong" hit to signify the Deadman before the transition was made to "American Badass" by Kid Rock. Knight initially stood his ground before back away from Undertaker. Speaking to Chris...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
PWMania
Tony Khan “Fought Hard” to Get Mark Briscoe to Appear on AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Mark Briscoe will face Jay Lethal on tonight’s Dynamite. Khan commented on the appearance while appearing on the Battleground podcast. “It’s going to be a great match honoring a great man. These men requested this match. Wednesday will be...
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status
Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says Mark Briscoe Requested AEW Dynamite Match, Talks Jay Briscoe’s Passing
Mark Briscoe will honor his late brother Jay in a match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and Tony Khan recently discussed making the bout happen. Mark will face Jay Lethal on this week’s show in tribute to Jay, who passed away last Tuesday in a car accident. Khan spoke with the Battleground Podcast and talked about booking the match, his reaction to Jay’s passing and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Champion Shows Interest In Wrestling Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone – formerly Sasha Banks in WWE – returned to pro wrestling on the first night of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view and attacked IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. As a result, the 30-year-old will now challenge for the IWGP Women's Championship at a sold-out NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18, which will be her first match since walking out of WWE in May 2022. Mone now seemingly has the freedom to perform wherever she wishes, which has caught the attention of Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.
wrestlinginc.com
Top Indie Name Praises Kylie Rae As The 'Heart And Soul Of Chicago Wrestling'
Chicago remains a popular hub for professional wrestling, with "The Windy City" producing some of the world's top performers of today — including "Smiley" Kylie Rae. Before and even through her breakout in major companies, Rae has maintained a heavy presence in the Illinois wrestling scene. During her career, she's captured titles in many local promotions, such as Warrior Wrestling, Zelo Pro, RISE, and notable runs as a two-time Freelance World Champion. With her impressive accolades and regional spirit, Rae has been deemed "the heart and soul of Chicago wrestling," according to indie standout KC Navarro.
Jazmin Allure Discusses Working With AEW, Credits Dustin Rhodes & Jerry Lynn For Being Helpful
Jazmin Allure discusses working with All Elite Wrestling. Since 2020, AEW has regularly brought in independent talent to participate in matches and segments that take place on episodes of both Dark and Dynamite/Rampage. Many of those performers have went on to be signed by AEW, or have seen a significant increase in bookings as a result.
PWMania
VIdeo: Ring of Honor Releases Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life Special Show
Jay Briscoe’s three-hour Tribute and Celebration of Life special has been released in its entirety. The full video is embedded below. Last Wednesday, the Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life was taped from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Briscoe is honored in the special, which includes an emotional in-ring speech from Adam Cole, as well as a look back at his career, highlights, and more. Juice Robinson vs. Brandon Cutler, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Sandra Moon, Marina Shafir vs. Mighty Myra, Eddie Kingston vs. QT Marshall, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Madison Rayne, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hagane Shinno, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Christopher Daniels were the matches that were taped.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (1/24): Britt Baker, Action Andretti, Dark Order, Madison Rayne Compete
AEW Dark (1/24) - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) def. Marcus Kross, Vary Morales & Baliyan Akki. - Tony Deppen defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther & Angelico) - Matt Sydal def. Cezar Bononi (w/ Peter Avalon) - Harley Cameron def. Brittany J. - Madison Rayne def. Kaci...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 19 Results (1/21): Six-Woman Tag Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode nineteen of its show on January 21. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 19 Results (1/21) - Exile (Exodus & Genesis) (w/ Malia...
Fightful
