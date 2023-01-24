ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX

"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract

Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
sportszion.com

Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer

WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
HAWAII STATE
PWMania

Tony Khan “Fought Hard” to Get Mark Briscoe to Appear on AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Mark Briscoe will face Jay Lethal on tonight’s Dynamite. Khan commented on the appearance while appearing on the Battleground podcast. “It’s going to be a great match honoring a great man. These men requested this match. Wednesday will be...
wrestletalk.com

VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air

WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Suffers Major Injury

Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestlinginc.com

Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status

Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
411mania.com

Tony Khan Says Mark Briscoe Requested AEW Dynamite Match, Talks Jay Briscoe’s Passing

Mark Briscoe will honor his late brother Jay in a match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and Tony Khan recently discussed making the bout happen. Mark will face Jay Lethal on this week’s show in tribute to Jay, who passed away last Tuesday in a car accident. Khan spoke with the Battleground Podcast and talked about booking the match, his reaction to Jay’s passing and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week

In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Champion Shows Interest In Wrestling Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone – formerly Sasha Banks in WWE – returned to pro wrestling on the first night of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view and attacked IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. As a result, the 30-year-old will now challenge for the IWGP Women's Championship at a sold-out NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18, which will be her first match since walking out of WWE in May 2022. Mone now seemingly has the freedom to perform wherever she wishes, which has caught the attention of Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.
wrestlinginc.com

Top Indie Name Praises Kylie Rae As The 'Heart And Soul Of Chicago Wrestling'

Chicago remains a popular hub for professional wrestling, with "The Windy City" producing some of the world's top performers of today — including "Smiley" Kylie Rae. Before and even through her breakout in major companies, Rae has maintained a heavy presence in the Illinois wrestling scene. During her career, she's captured titles in many local promotions, such as Warrior Wrestling, Zelo Pro, RISE, and notable runs as a two-time Freelance World Champion. With her impressive accolades and regional spirit, Rae has been deemed "the heart and soul of Chicago wrestling," according to indie standout KC Navarro.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

VIdeo: Ring of Honor Releases Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life Special Show

Jay Briscoe’s three-hour Tribute and Celebration of Life special has been released in its entirety. The full video is embedded below. Last Wednesday, the Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life was taped from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Briscoe is honored in the special, which includes an emotional in-ring speech from Adam Cole, as well as a look back at his career, highlights, and more. Juice Robinson vs. Brandon Cutler, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Sandra Moon, Marina Shafir vs. Mighty Myra, Eddie Kingston vs. QT Marshall, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Madison Rayne, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hagane Shinno, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Christopher Daniels were the matches that were taped.
FRESNO, CA
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy