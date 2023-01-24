ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Donald Trump's Return To Facebook And Instagram Comes With Strict Conditions

Despite his historic loss during the 2020 United States presidential race, Donald Trump's 2024 campaign is inevitable. Another Trump-related inevitability? His return to social media. At the beginning of this month, Trump's presidential campaign sent a letter to Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, requesting his access to the popular social media sites be restored, per NBC News. The letter read, "We believe that the ban on President Trump's account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse." Trump was banned from the social media platforms following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021, as many believed that Trump's continued presence on the platforms would empower him to incite further acts of violence (via CNBC).
Gizmodo

Twitter Is Making Font Adjustments Again

It’s subtle, but if you look hard enough, the difference is there: in the curve at the base of the lowercase L’s, the serifs on the uppercase I’s, and the slash through the zeros. Twitter has made some alterations to its font—specifically in site user’s handles. The change was first reported on by the Verge, and first noticed by Twitter users all over.
102.5 The Bone

Facebook, Instagram end Trump’s suspension from social media platforms

Former President Donald Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram are being reinstated, the parent company of both social media accounts announced on Wednesday. According to a release on Meta’s website, Nick Clegg, the company’s president of global affairs, said Trump’s accounts will be reinstated “in the coming weeks” and will have “new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”
Gizmodo

Another Two Weeks Wasted as Twitter Reverses Dumb Decision

Twitter has reversed course on its extremely unpopular decision to make an algorithmically generated timeline the default for all Twitter users. On Tuesday, the company’s support page said that Twitter users could again default to seeing posts from accounts they follow in chronological order. The change will start on...
Cheddar News

Facebook Lifts Ban on Donald Trump's Account

"By Barbara Ortutay and Jill ColvinFacebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump 's personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.“The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box,” wrote Nick Clegg, Meta’s vice president of global affairs.Clegg added that when...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vox

Trump’s worst judge is now a dangerous threat to press freedom

The plaintiffs in Children’s Health Defense v. Washington Post are an array of Covid conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and disgraced media figures who preach the gospel of ivermectin. They target four of the world’s leading media institutions — the Washington Post, the BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters — claiming...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ad Spending on Twitter Plunged 70%+ in Just One Month: Report

Ad spending on Twitter dropped by a staggering 71 percent in December, according to data from an advertising research company. The figures from Standard Media Index highlight the scale of the challenge before new Twitter CEO Elon Musk in convincing former advertisers to come back to the site after many reduced their spending or stopped altogether over concerns about his stewardship. A separate analysis from research firm Pathmatics showed that most of the companies shut down their ad spending in November—the month when Musk restored many suspended accounts and set up a new paid verification system that hoaxsters hijacked to pose as legitimate corporations.Read it at Reuters
Gizmodo

Titan Promises to Fix Kamen Rider Kuuga Manga After Translation Controversy

After days of fan concerns about the state of the Kamen Rider Kuuga manga’s English translation, publishers Titan Comics and StoneBot have announced plans to fix the litany of errors and disparities in future releases and re-prints. “We at Titan have been listening very carefully over the past few...

