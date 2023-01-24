ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Polygon

The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January

Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023

That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
CNET

The 5 Best Horror Movies on Hulu, Ranked

Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let...
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 24

Above Suspicion is now below suspicion! Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller briefly knocked out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, but the harfoots (harfeet?) struck back and sent the Queen of Dragons back to irrelevance. All the action is happening on the bottom of the list because the top of the list remains solid, with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan dominating.
Digital Trends

Netflix unveils 2023 movie slate

Netflix has unveiled its 2023 film slate in a new promotional video. The teaser features clips from over 15 movies, including Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, Damsel, and Rebel Moon. The first half of the year is highlighted by the debut of two sequels, Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2....
Gizmodo

A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming

In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
Popculture

Everything Leaving Netflix in February 2023

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in February 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come February, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
Glamour

Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023

Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
netflixjunkie.com

BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream

If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.

