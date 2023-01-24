ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WTOP

2 Md. men arrested in Fairfax Co. gaming machine theft

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say it’s game over for two men suspected in a string of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in the county. Fairfax police arrested two Maryland men — Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35 — Tuesday night, according to a statement from the police department.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range

ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

LCSO: Thieves Steal Handguns From Ashburn Shooting Range

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at an Ashburn shooting range. According to the report, between 3:45 and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday two people broke a glass window and entered the Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle and stole 10 handguns. The suspects wore zip-up...
ASHBURN, VA
DC News Now

Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WASHINGTON, DC

