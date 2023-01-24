Read full article on original website
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
NBC Washington
Luck Runs Out for Suspects in Fairfax County 7-Eleven Gaming Machine Thefts
Police arrested two men suspected of stealing gaming machines at several 7-Eleven stores across Fairfax County. A 7-Eleven store employee called police and said two men had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The store was located at 8434...
WTOP
2 Md. men arrested in Fairfax Co. gaming machine theft
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say it’s game over for two men suspected in a string of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in the county. Fairfax police arrested two Maryland men — Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35 — Tuesday night, according to a statement from the police department.
arlnow.com
NEW: Man carjacked last night outside of Crystal City restaurant
A man was carjacked by armed suspects in Crystal City last night. The crime happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday along the 2200 block of Crystal Drive, in front of a row of restaurants. It’s the third reported carjacking in Arlington in two weeks and the second in Crystal City, specifically.
fox5dc.com
Drunk man mistakenly steals Tesla he confused for his own: police
TYSONS, Va. - A drunk man mistakenly stole a Tesla vehicle in Fairfax County after confusing it for his own car, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said the incident happened on Thursday, January 19 at the Tysons Corner Center located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. Police said...
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
fox5dc.com
10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range
ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
'I screamed as loud as I could' | Teen arrested in connection to assault in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an assault on a woman who was running along Arlington Boulevard Trail. Arlington County Police said around 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 29, a woman was running along the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard, when a male suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks and continued running.
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
Police Called To Investigate Reports Of Bomb Being Brought To VA High School (DEVELOPING)
There is going to be a heavy police presence at Unity Reed High School in Manassas on Thursday afternoon following a reported bomb threat.The Prince William County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 after officers responded to the high school for reports…
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
WJLA
Manassas City Public Schools to deploy new security screening technology at Osbourne HS
Manassas, Va. (7News) — Manassas City Pubic Schools will soon deploy new security screening technology at Osbourne High School. The school board approved the system in December, and 7News has learned it's expected to officially launch sometime in March. "It's an important step because it provides another layer of...
VIDEO: Maryland man charged after carjacking, police chase ends in crash on Beltway
A Maryland man has been charged after police say he stole an SUV and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash on the Capital Beltway.
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
loudounnow.com
LCSO: Thieves Steal Handguns From Ashburn Shooting Range
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at an Ashburn shooting range. According to the report, between 3:45 and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday two people broke a glass window and entered the Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle and stole 10 handguns. The suspects wore zip-up...
NBC Washington
Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash That Killed 2 Teens: Police
A Lexus was speeding at 100 mph and went airborne in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month before crashing, killing the teenage driver and a 16-year-old passenger, police said. Another teen girl injured in the crash remains hospitalized. In addition to the high speeds, detectives said in an update Tuesday...
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
Former President Of Arlington Teachers Union Arrested For Alleged Embezzlement
The former president of Arlington’s teachers union has been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the union. Ingrid Gant, a Woodbridge resident, has been charged with four counts of embezzlement. She was arrested in Prince William County and released on bond, according to a press release from Fairfax County police.
