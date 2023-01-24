Read full article on original website
In brief: Elizabeth & Philip; Now She Is Witch; Butler to the World – book reviews
Royal historian Tessa Dunlop’s incisive, crisply written book, subtitled “A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy”, uses oral history techniques to help give the familiar tale of the relationship between the youthful Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip context and texture. By contrasting verbatim testimonies of ordinary people with the rarefied life of the royal couple, Dunlop gives the narrative greater immediacy and relevance than it might otherwise have possessed, while elegantly conveying a kaleidoscopic vision of 40s Britain on the verge of change.
Artist Peter Doig Awarded $2.53 M. in Bizarre Art Authentication Lawsuit
Peter Doig, a well-regarded painter whose works sell for large sums at auction, is set to receive $2.53 million in a lawsuit concerning a 1976 painting that he claims not to have made. The suit was brought by a former corrections officer who alleged that Doig made the work while in prison, a claim that the artist denied. While a judge ruled in 2016 that Doig did not paint the work, it wasn’t until this month that the officer and his lawyer were ordered to pay him. News of the judgment was first reported by the New York Times this week. Judge...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque will be...
BBC
Photography exhibition to show life in apartheid South Africa
An exhibition of pictures showing apartheid-era South Africa is to open at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery. The exhibition, entitled South Africa in the 1970s: Photographs by Steve Bloom, will showcase historical photos which had been abandoned in an attic for decades. The touring display will be the first time...
Kirkus Reviews
Longlist Revealed for Small Press Book Prize
The longlist for the inaugural Republic of Consciousness Prize, United States and Canada, given annually to a work of literary fiction published by a small press, has been revealed. Jon Fosse’s A New Name, Septology VI-VII, translated by Damion Searls and published by Transit Books, made the longlist; the book...
Woman, modernist, West Indian: the haunted life of Jean Rhys
The life of Dominican-born writer Jean Rhys is at once well-known and mysterious. Her career dipped and soared across both halves of the last century, across changes of name (Ella Gwendoline “Gwen” Rees Williams, Ella Lenglet, Jean Rhys) and changes of location (West Indies, England, Europe). Review: I Used to Live Here Once: The Haunted Life of Jean Rhys – Miranda Seymour (Harper Collins). Her early adult years were full. There had been a career on the stage as a chorus dancer, liaisons with wealthy men, and marriage to a charming Dutch bigamist and fraudster, which took her to The Hague,...
operawire.com
Royal Opera House Announces ‘Insurrection: A Work in Progress’
The Royal Opera House has announced “Insurrection: A work in progress.”. The project is a series of semi-staged showcases in the Linbury Theatre, based on a new work currently in development that explores how we come together to understand the legacy of enslavement. The events will run from March...
waldina.com
Happy 141st Birthday Virginia Woolf
Today is the 141st birthday of the writer Virginia Woolf. An Edward Albee play, numerous novels and artwork, postage stamps, exhibits, and several contemporary writers all credit her influence. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. NAME:...
Who was Beethoven’s mysterious Elise? Historian concludes she never existed
It is one of classical music’s most famous compositions and also one of its most intriguing mysteries. Ludwig van Beethoven’s enchanting Für Elise has been played by generations of children learning the piano but musicologists have struggled in vain to find the “Elise” who inspired it.
owlcation.com
Mrs. Beeton's Book of Household Management: Who Was Mrs. Beeton?
Mrs. Beeton's Legendary Book of Household Management. Mrs. Beeton’s Book of Household Management became a bestseller in 1861, and since then, it has never been out of print. It is still available in multiple languages. The middle-class Victorian women who devoured her advice believed that Mrs. Beeton was a...
Historical Figures: Sir Francis Drake
Sir Francis Drake was an English navigator and privateer who lived during the Elizabethan era. He is best known for his circumnavigation of the globe between 1577 and 1580, becoming the first Englishman to do so.
a-z-animals.com
Blue Flag with White X: Scotland Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Blue Flag with White X: Scotland Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism. The Saltire, or St. Andrew’s cross, is Scotland’s national flag. It has a design that is both basic and stunning and is one of the earliest flags in the world. The oldest documented use of the flag dates back to around 1542 when a heraldic flag was depicted in Sir David Lyndsay of the Mount’s Register of Scottish Arms. Queen Margaret, the wife of James III, is supposed to have created a flag in the late 15th century with a white saltire in the center of a blue flag. In this article, we will explore the flag of Scotland, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.
exemplore.com
Famous Edinburgh Castle Ghosts and Hauntings
Many old castles are haunted, and Edinburgh Castle is no exception. The castle found itself under attack on as many as 23 occasions, so it's no surprise that the spirits surrounding this place make themselves known from time to time. Let's unravel some of the most common ghost sightings at...
