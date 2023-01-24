ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Developer Purchases 24 Acres in Casa Grande, Plans to Build New Casa Grande Commerce Park

Land Advisors Organization facilitates $2.05 million deal, representing the buyer and the seller of the parcel, for planned speculative industrial development. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbex.com

2 Major Dev. Coming Near Loop 101 North

Two recent land auctions are bringing major new developments to the North Loop 101 area of Phoenix and Scottsdale. In October, Garden Communities was the sole bidder for a roughly 41-acre property at the NEC of Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Blvd. just north of Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. The land sold for the minimum bid of $44.1M, and the developer recently submitted the initial paperwork for an 882-unit multifamily development.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Costco warehouse gets Mesa board’s ‘grumbling approval’

Retail giant Costco is planning a 75,000-square-foot warehouse with 25 loading docks on vacant land on the northeast corner of Elliot and Ellsworth roads. It’s not a retail Costco store but a “merchandise delivery operation,” or MDO, where big and bulky products are staged before delivery to customers’ homes.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Sprouts, Fry’s to open new grocery stores in West Valley in February

PHOENIX – West Valley residents are getting two new options for grocery shopping next month, with Sprouts and Fry’s set to expand in Surprise. First, Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a grand opening weekend Feb. 3-5 for a store at 13650 N. Prasada Parkway, near Waddell Road and State Route 303.
SURPRISE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley

(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Monday

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson said the opening weekend of its 2023 Scottsdale auction drew record crowds to events that included a display of autos competing for the Barrett-Jackson Cup. After an opening weekend of record attendance, the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction kicked off vehicle sales on Monday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Lehi, Mesa at war over apartment project

Many residents of the Lehi community in northwest Mesa cherish an agriculture-based lifestyle within an easy drive from more urban areas. “It’s a place where you can still work in the city, but you can come back and then you can enjoy a country lifestyle,” Lehi Community Improvement Association President Marilyn Crosby said.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
mesanow.org

Resident's Guide to Mesa Offers Free Classes to Boost Neighborhoods

The City of Mesa's Community Engagement team launches a citizen program to educate and support neighborhood leaders in improving their communities. The Resident's Guide to Mesa is a series of free classes to help residents better understand City services, connect to other people with common neighborhood concerns, learn new tools and receive training to make positive changes in their community.
MESA, AZ
maricopa.gov

Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments

Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix contractor to pay workers over $740K in back wages, damages

PHOENIX – A Phoenix electrical contractor was ordered to pay employees $742,082 in back wages and damages after a federal investigation. The Department of Labor said Monday that IES Residential denied 255 workers overtime pay and falsified records in a “willful disregard of labor laws.”. IES Residential was...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: EPCOR waiting for water plan approval as residents run out of water

Residents in a rural part of northern Maricopa County have been dealing with a water crisis, after the City of Scottsdale decided to no longer allow the city's water to be hauled to residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area. As a utility company waits for approval on their plan to provide residents there with water, people in the area are running out of water, as well as options. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Stand aside Nashville - Scottsdale is the new hottest party destination

Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale. Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix could see 2008-like plummet in housing prices, Goldman Sachs report says

PHOENIX — Is a 2008-like housing plummet headed for the Valley? It could happen, according to a recent Goldman Sachs forecast sent to clients. The New York Post cited the Goldman Sachs note, saying four markets — San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; San Diego, California; and Phoenix — will likely see housing price declines of around 25%.
