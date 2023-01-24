ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Rail Explorers to Open 2023 Season on Saturday, April 29th

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1X9g_0kPmWPtF00

Rail Explorers, featuring pedal-powered railbikes, will begin its Rhode Island operation with tours along 'The Northern Ramble' and 'Southern Circuit'. Rail Explorers Rhode Island Division is presented by the Newport and Narragansett Bay Railroad.

“Over 194,000 riders have enjoyed Rail Explorers Rhode Island since we began in 2017 and we are grateful for the community support we have received in Rhode Island,” stated Rail Explorers CEO Mary Joy Lu.

Available from April 29th through November 5th, the tour takes approximately 90 minutes. The Northern Ramble tour features a leisurely 6-mile expedition along the coastal railway of Aquidneck Island with views only visible from the unique perspective of the railroad. The Northern Ramble traverse’s private waterfront estates, 2 golf courses, coastal woodland, the Newport Preservation Society Topiary Gardens and the Audubon Society Nature Preserve.

The Southern Circuit is a 6 mile round trip (3 miles out, 3 miles back) between Portsmouth Grove Station and Bayside Station, our exclusive waterfront picnic area. During your experience on the rails, you will traverse through the coastal woodlands of Aquidneck Island before a brief stop at Bayside Station, which boasts incredible water views over Narragansett Bay. This route also offers many specialty tours such as Fireside, Brunch, Lantern, and Sunset tours.

The Explorer rail bikes have 4 steel wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, pedals for each seat, and are comfortable, fun and easy to ride. Although the rail explorers require pedaling, the magic of steel wheels on steel rails makes the experience very different from riding a regular bicycle. Tandem Rail Explorer (2 seats) or Quad Rail Explorer (4 seats) are available.

All tours begin at 1 Alexander Road in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Free parking is available at the Rail Explorers depot. Group, private, team building, educational and special topic tours are available. A Rail Explorers motor coach is available to transport groups.

For tickets, gift cards and information, visit www.railexplorers.net or call 877-833-8588. Reservations are recommended.

Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

