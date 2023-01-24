ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges

ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

South Carolina Woman Arrested For Assaulting Victim With Rock, Police Find Drug Paraphernalia

Johnson City Police arrest a South Carolina woman after she assaulted a victim with a rock, then authorities discover the woman with Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest is the result of an investigation of an assault occurring at 123 East Springbook Drive. Police say Kristen J. Mahaffey of Fort Mill South Carolina assaulted a victim with a rock. Mahaffey was taken into custody and police then discovered she was carrying unlawful drug paraphernalia inside her purse. Mahaffey is being housed at the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center where she’s scheduled for arraignment in General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence

Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Update: Watauga man arrested in Furnace Road shooting

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged Allen England, 47 of Watauga, with Aggravated Assault in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:25 p.m. Monday and found England standing in the road with a firearm on...
WATAUGA, TN
wjhl.com

Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash

Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Bucs swat away Catamounts for third straight win. Bucs swat away Catamounts for third straight win. Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Greene Co. teen indicted by grand jury

A Greene County grand jury indicted a teen accused of murdering his brother and grandma. He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
WJHL

WCSO unveils grant, program to address inmate needs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced a new three-year, $1 million grant Tuesday morning to provide support for inmates as they struggle with mental health and enter the workforce after incarceration. Sheriff Keith Sexton said a great number of the inmates in the Washington County Detention Center suffer […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'

ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
860wacb.com

Rape Charged Filed Against Wilkes County Man

A Wilkes County man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual offenses including rape. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department arrested 62-year old Kenneth Ray Pardue of Millers Creek last week. He’s been was charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense and one count of second-degree forcible rape.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

Telford man accused of stealing vehicle, using debit card found inside

A Telford man was given additional charges of burglary and identity theft after he reportedly stole a vehicle and fraudulently used a debit card he found. A report from Johnson City Police says Weston George, 33, was already in custody in Jonesborough on unrelated charges when he was served the warrant.
TELFORD, TN
WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

Kingsport Chick-fil-A reopens after expansion

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a six-month hiatus, Kingsport’s Chick-fil-A location on Stone Drive is back up and back in business. Chick-fil-A closed in Kingsport on July 28 in order to demolish the building and build a bigger, more modern facility at its same location. The restaurant reopened with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning, six […]
KINGSPORT, TN

