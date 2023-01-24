Read full article on original website
Woman assaulted in Cocke Co. Jail by officer warns that problems persist, danger still lingers
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Misty Rodriguez went inside the Cocke County Jail for a violation of probation. She left with a missing tooth, bruises and a head injury. "When I got there, everybody was really nice," she said. "Next thing I know, he picks me up, carries me down the hall and absolutely throws me into the cell."
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
supertalk929.com
South Carolina Woman Arrested For Assaulting Victim With Rock, Police Find Drug Paraphernalia
Johnson City Police arrest a South Carolina woman after she assaulted a victim with a rock, then authorities discover the woman with Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest is the result of an investigation of an assault occurring at 123 East Springbook Drive. Police say Kristen J. Mahaffey of Fort Mill South Carolina assaulted a victim with a rock. Mahaffey was taken into custody and police then discovered she was carrying unlawful drug paraphernalia inside her purse. Mahaffey is being housed at the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center where she’s scheduled for arraignment in General Sessions Court.
2 arrested following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.
Two men were arrested following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Rutherford County.
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
The Tomahawk
Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence
Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
Kingsport Times-News
Update: Watauga man arrested in Furnace Road shooting
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged Allen England, 47 of Watauga, with Aggravated Assault in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:25 p.m. Monday and found England standing in the road with a firearm on...
wjhl.com
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. Bucs swat away Catamounts for third straight win. Bucs swat away Catamounts for third straight win. Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say...
WBIR
Greene Co. teen indicted by grand jury
A Greene County grand jury indicted a teen accused of murdering his brother and grandma. He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
WCSO unveils grant, program to address inmate needs
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced a new three-year, $1 million grant Tuesday morning to provide support for inmates as they struggle with mental health and enter the workforce after incarceration. Sheriff Keith Sexton said a great number of the inmates in the Washington County Detention Center suffer […]
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
860wacb.com
Rape Charged Filed Against Wilkes County Man
A Wilkes County man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual offenses including rape. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department arrested 62-year old Kenneth Ray Pardue of Millers Creek last week. He’s been was charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense and one count of second-degree forcible rape.
supertalk929.com
Telford man accused of stealing vehicle, using debit card found inside
A Telford man was given additional charges of burglary and identity theft after he reportedly stole a vehicle and fraudulently used a debit card he found. A report from Johnson City Police says Weston George, 33, was already in custody in Jonesborough on unrelated charges when he was served the warrant.
Deputies investigating separate social media threats at Powell and Carter high schools
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate social media threats made toward Powell and Carter high schools on Monday. According to KCSO, Powell High School had to be evacuated out of precaution after a threat came in through social media Monday morning. Carter High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a different threat.
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
wymt.com
SWVA sheriff’s office warning folks about new trend for gasoline thefts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to be aware of a new trend they are seeing when it comes to stealing fuel out of people’s cars: Drilling directly into the gas tank. In a post on Facebook, deputies warned...
Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
Kingsport Chick-fil-A reopens after expansion
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a six-month hiatus, Kingsport’s Chick-fil-A location on Stone Drive is back up and back in business. Chick-fil-A closed in Kingsport on July 28 in order to demolish the building and build a bigger, more modern facility at its same location. The restaurant reopened with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning, six […]
