Suspect arrested in Corky’s Place shooting
Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that took place over the weekend at Corky's Place in Lakewood.
Man receives sentence for woman’s death in Ohio
Antuan Parker showed no emotion as he was sentenced.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
cleveland19.com
Death of 97-year-old Cleveland man ruled a homicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now ruled the October 2022 death of a 97-year-old man is a homicide. On Oct. 11, 2022, Cleveland police responded to a home in the 8000 block of Cory Ave. for a report of an elderly man found dead in his bed.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found guilty of murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas...
cleveland19.com
34-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. 19 News was on scene as police arrived. The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around...
Woman pleads guilty to charge in child endangering case
Jenny Musgrave, 42, pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday to a charge of attempted endangering children.
Medical examiner, Akron police investigate fatal shooting
The Summit County medical examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a man from Akron.
cleveland19.com
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
‘Never want to see him again’: Cleveland man accused in slayings of family members stays jailed on $5 million bond
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge on Tuesday kept a $5 million bond for the man accused of killing four people, including three of his relatives, and wounding an 8-year-old girl. Martin Muniz, 41, who appeared at his arraignment via a Zoom video feed from Cuyahoga County Jail, laughed when a victim’s advocate told the judge that the surviving members of Muniz’s family could not make it to the hearing and that they “never want to see him again.”
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
Suspect in Sandusky standoff set house on fire before shooting himself, police say
People living along Pierce Street in Sandusky were evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon, after a man shot a woman inside a house, then set the home on fire, before shooting himself, Sandusky police told the FOX 8 I-Team.
WYTV.com
Police identify victim of Warren shooting
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A neighborhood is on edge after a deadly shooting in Warren. It marks the second homicide in the city so far in 2023. Tuesday night was a startling night for a typically quiet neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Olian Avenue NW.
$10,000 reward being offered for arrest of suspects after postal worker robbery in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a robbery of an Akron postal worker. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
cleveland19.com
Man accused of killing a Bedford dad, son found competent to stand trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death in August 2022, has been found competent to stand trial. Roger Herring, 37, of Cleveland, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford...
Watch: Police break up 50-student brawl after basketball game
"As more fights erupted," officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
Police: Uber driver carjacked by passenger with gun
An Uber driver told city police she was carjacked by a man with a gun.
cleveland19.com
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug trafficker is off the streets after the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and U.S. Marshals conducted an arrest warrant, LPD confirmed,. Lorain Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Charles Brooks of Lorain. His arrest led to a search warrant being executed at a Lorain...
