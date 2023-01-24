ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Death of 97-year-old Cleveland man ruled a homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now ruled the October 2022 death of a 97-year-old man is a homicide. On Oct. 11, 2022, Cleveland police responded to a home in the 8000 block of Cory Ave. for a report of an elderly man found dead in his bed.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

34-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. 19 News was on scene as police arrived. The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Never want to see him again’: Cleveland man accused in slayings of family members stays jailed on $5 million bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge on Tuesday kept a $5 million bond for the man accused of killing four people, including three of his relatives, and wounding an 8-year-old girl. Martin Muniz, 41, who appeared at his arraignment via a Zoom video feed from Cuyahoga County Jail, laughed when a victim’s advocate told the judge that the surviving members of Muniz’s family could not make it to the hearing and that they “never want to see him again.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Police identify victim of Warren shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A neighborhood is on edge after a deadly shooting in Warren. It marks the second homicide in the city so far in 2023. Tuesday night was a startling night for a typically quiet neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Olian Avenue NW.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man accused of killing a Bedford dad, son found competent to stand trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death in August 2022, has been found competent to stand trial. Roger Herring, 37, of Cleveland, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford...
BEDFORD, OH

