Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
jocoreport.com
Betty Surles Parrish
Benson, NC: Mrs. Betty Surles Parrish, age 86, of Tarheel Road passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM Friday- January 27, 2023 at the Rose and Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Dr. Ron Byrd and Rev. Scott Johnson. Burial will follow in the Dixon Family Cemetery, Benson.
jocoreport.com
Elton Lassiter Pierce
Elton Lassiter Pierce, age 82, died Monday, January 23, 2023 at Wake Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born April 11, 1940 in Smithfield, he was the son of the late Charlie Auby and Annie Oliver Pierce. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Raymond Pierce, Mildred McClenny, Edith Winn, Janie Meiser, Melvin Pierce and Charles Pierce.
jocoreport.com
Ronald Allen Hardee
Smithfield- Ronald Allen Hardee, age 92, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at UNC Johnston Health Hospital in Smithfield. Born in Prince George County, Virginia on February 14, 1930, he was a son to the late David Hardee and Juanita Thornton. Ronald served in the United States Air Force...
jocoreport.com
Robert Stephen Best
Robert “Steve” Best, age 71, of Smithfield passed away on January 23, 2023 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill surrounded by his wife and nephew following a hard fought battle with bladder cancer. Born in Smithfield, NC on November 26, 1951, he was the son of the late James Robert and Clara Daughtry Best. He was also preceded in death by his son, Stephen “Josh” Best and his brother James Howard Best.
jocoreport.com
Hubert Royster Chamblee, Jr. MD
Raleigh, NC – Hubert Royster Chamblee, Jr., MD passed away on January 18, 2023 at age 88. Born in Raleigh, NC on December 14, 1934, he was the son of the late Dr. H. Royster Chamblee, Sr. and Georgia Riddle Chamblee. Royster attended Ravenscroft School in Raleigh, Admiral Farragut...
jocoreport.com
Ribbon Cutting For CrossFit MTA
BENSON – On January 14, 2023, the Benson Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting for CrossFit MTA. CrossFit MTA is located at 701 S. Wall Street in Benson. Only the front row is identified. Left to Right: Paul Dunn, Jaymes Elliott, Zack Johnson (co-owner), daughter Mary Scott, Amanda Johnson (co-owner), Finn Patrick, Fox Patrick, Cody Patrick (co-owner), and Joey Maples.
jocoreport.com
Elvis Tribute Show Feb. 4
BENSON – The Benson Area Women’s Organization (BAWO) is holding a fundraising Elvis Tribute Show on Saturday, February 4 at the WJ Barefoot Auditorium. The show will feature Elvis tribute artist Austin Irby. Tickets are $15 each. Doors open at 6:00pm and the show starts at 7:00pm. The...
jocoreport.com
Clayton High Students Attend UMO Outdoor & Wildlife Symposium
MOUNT OLIVE – The University of Mount Olive recently hosted the first-ever Outdoor & Wildlife Sympos at the UMO Kornegay Student Farm in Duplin County. The event was sponsored by the University of Mount Olive School of Agriculture & Biological Sciences and the First Bank & Trust Company of Virginia in cooperation with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
jocoreport.com
One Injured In Clayton Area Collision
CLAYTON – A mother driving her seven children to school was injured Thursday morning when their van collided with an SUV at the Ranch Road and Jack Road intersection. None of the children or the other driver was injured in the 6:35am accident near Clayton. The mother was transported...
Puppies on a plane: A beagle family’s long journey to a North Carolina rescue
It took three car trips and a flight to get the family from a crowded shelter in western North Carolina to a foster home in Knightdale.
cbs17
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
jocoreport.com
Driver Involved In December Pursuit Arrested, JCSO Says
CLAYTON – A driver who reportedly eluded apprehension following a two county chase last month has been captured. On December 20, 2022, a Johnston County deputy sheriff attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton. The driver refused to pull over and increased to speeds between 80 and 100 mph, authorities said.
cbs17
Wilson man extorted, stalked Cary business owner, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been charged with extortion and stalking. Wilson police first got a call about harassment on Dec. 26. Police said 59-year-old Richard Sylvester Allegood, 59, had hired Anthony Troeger, also of Wilson, to perform work in 2017. Troeger told police that once...
Ft. Bragg soldier heartbroken after porch pirate takes grandfather's cherished World War I artifacts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Video shows the moment a porch pirate stole some very sentimental items from a Fort Bragg soldier. The thief took a package from a man's home containing World War I memorabilia from his great grandfather. This unfolded in the middle of the day. The soldier said...
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
jocoreport.com
Wrecked Car On I-95 Struck By Tractor Trailer
FOUR OAKS – One person was injured, Tuesday night, in a serious crash on Interstate 95 near Four Oaks. A 20 year-old Dunn woman was headed south toward home from her Smithfield area job when she reported a driver ahead suddenly applied the brakes, causing her to swerve into the median.
Husband and wife dead following house fire east of Raleigh, family says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife have died after a Monday house fire in Wake County, the family shared with CBS 17. The man pronounced dead on Monday has been identified by family as 73-year-old Goerge Rizk. On Tuesday, family members said his wife, 60-year-old Diana Rizk had succumbed to her injuries in […]
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
