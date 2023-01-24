Read full article on original website
Delta Dental Mobile Program provides dental care to children in need
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many families in South Dakota, dental care is a care they cannot afford. The Delta Dental mobile program travels the state, to put healthy smiles on children’s faces. Delta Dental recognized a special need within our state back in 2004. “I...
Noem announces paid family leave proposal
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
New Secretary of Education lays out priorities for department
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s newest Secretary of Education has been on the job for a few weeks, starting as the 2023 legislative session kicked off in Pierre. There’s a lot that he expects the department to get to in the coming months. Before...
2 bills expand tuition benefits for SD National Guard members, families
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two bills concerning tuition for South Dakota National Guard members and the spouses and children of members disabled or deceased in the line of duty were heard in committee Wednesday afternoon. HB-1039 would provide 100% tuition benefit for National Guard members at technical...
Statewide homeless count conducted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials in South Dakota are conducting a homeless count this week. The Housing for the Homeless Consortium leads the effort each year. Officials use the data collected to measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in services, and increase public awareness about homelessness.
Governor Noem’s bill to repeal state sales tax on groceries passes in House Committee
The House Taxation committee favors and recommends sending a bill eliminating the state sales tax on most grocery items to the House Appropriations Committee this morning. House Bill 1075 passed on a 12 to 1 vote after about an hour and a half of testimony and debate. The measure was a significant plank in Gov. Kristi Noem’s 2022 reelection platform.
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans
PIERRE – State identifications cards are needed to get a job, rent an apartment and vote in South Dakota. Even library cards are out of reach without an ID. The wallet-sized card, which resembles a driver’s license, costs $28 in South Dakota. Rep. Kadyn Wittman, D-Sioux Falls, wants to make state IDs free for low […] The post Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
Legislative Press Conference held in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats and Republicans spoke at the Legislative Press Conference in Pierre. South Dakota Republicans are concerned about the workforce crisis in the state. Senator Michael Diedrich from Rapid City said officials are trying to draw people into South Dakota higher education facilities with tuition waivers, reductions, and freezes.
South Dakota Legislature sends housing funding bill to governor
PERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - After over two hours of debate Monday, the House passes Senate Bill 41 that will release $200 million in state and federal money for housing infrastructure. The bill would give rule-making authority to the South Dakota Housing Authority. It would also finally release $150 million in...
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
Rebuking Lieutenant Governor, State Senate makes unprecedented move to suspend member
PIERRE, S.D. - Over two-thirds of South Dakota state senators moved to indefinitely suspend Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City), over the warning of Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden. Frye-Mueller has come under scrutiny from her colleagues because of an interaction she had with a Legislative Research Council (LRC) staffer earlier this...
New building could increase SD state fair admission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO ) — The price tag for a new building on the South Dakota State Fair grounds keeps increasing. Department Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) secretary Hunter Roberts said the Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) building needs another $9 million in state money because of increased construction and supply costs. The requests for more money are in Senate Bill 18 explained at Thursday’s joint committee on appropriations. The DEX is a multipurpose livestock and event building.
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
Panel backs bill requiring law enforcement to inform schools of students’ suspected criminal activity
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - A Senate panel endorsed a bill that would require law enforcement to inform school officials when a student is suspected of violating the law. Current law says officers “may” report their suspicions to school officials. Opponents and several members of the juvenile justice...
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
South Dakota voters passed Medicaid expansion. They could be asked to add work requirements next.
South Dakota voters passed a Medicaid expansion measure in November, but now state lawmakers are proposing a ballot issue that would add work requirements to that expansion, CBS affiliate KELO reported Jan. 23. If lawmakers' proposed resolution passes, South Dakota voters would be asked in the 2024 election whether to...
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn't make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year.
