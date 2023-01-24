ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Noem announces paid family leave proposal

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
2 bills expand tuition benefits for SD National Guard members, families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two bills concerning tuition for South Dakota National Guard members and the spouses and children of members disabled or deceased in the line of duty were heard in committee Wednesday afternoon. HB-1039 would provide 100% tuition benefit for National Guard members at technical...
Statewide homeless count conducted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials in South Dakota are conducting a homeless count this week. The Housing for the Homeless Consortium leads the effort each year. Officials use the data collected to measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in services, and increase public awareness about homelessness.
South Dakota Searchlight

SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax

PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota Searchlight

Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans

PIERRE – State identifications cards are needed to get a job, rent an apartment and vote in South Dakota. Even library cards are out of reach without an ID. The wallet-sized card, which resembles a driver’s license, costs $28 in South Dakota. Rep. Kadyn Wittman, D-Sioux Falls, wants to make state IDs free for low […] The post Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Legislative Press Conference held in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats and Republicans spoke at the Legislative Press Conference in Pierre. South Dakota Republicans are concerned about the workforce crisis in the state. Senator Michael Diedrich from Rapid City said officials are trying to draw people into South Dakota higher education facilities with tuition waivers, reductions, and freezes.
South Dakota Legislature sends housing funding bill to governor

PERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - After over two hours of debate Monday, the House passes Senate Bill 41 that will release $200 million in state and federal money for housing infrastructure. The bill would give rule-making authority to the South Dakota Housing Authority. It would also finally release $150 million in...
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
New building could increase SD state fair admission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO ) — The price tag for a new building on the South Dakota State Fair grounds keeps increasing. Department Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) secretary Hunter Roberts said the Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) building needs another $9 million in state money because of increased construction and supply costs. The requests for more money are in Senate Bill 18 explained at Thursday’s joint committee on appropriations. The DEX is a multipurpose livestock and event building.
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system

One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius

A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
