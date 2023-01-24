Read full article on original website
Related
Bethune-Cookman students release list of demands, including more representation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students released a list of 12 “non-negotiable” demands Thursday amid continuing protests over conditions at the school. At the top of the list, students repeated they wanted an overhaul of the Board of Trustees, then added conditions not previously spoken earlier in the week: they wanted both student and alumni representation on the Board.
WCJB
Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s teaching vacancies have now exceeded 5,000 for the first time according to the Florida Education Association. The teaching shortage is now double what it was just two years ago. In Marion County, the teaching shortage is at a crisis level. The number of Florida teaching...
fox35orlando.com
Parents of Bethune-Cookman Football Recruits speak out about Reed dismissal; protests continue
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Families from all over the country were converging at Bethune-Cookman University over the weekend. The group of recruits was there to meet with Ed Reed and hear his pitch to join the Wildcats. The weekend started with a dinner hosted by Reed that all the recruits...
palmcoastobserver.com
Matanzas High School on lockdown for bomb threat
Matanzas High School is currently under lockdown for a bomb threat. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the threat and the campus is closed while they do so, Flagler Schools Community Information Specialist Jason Wheeler said. In a statement on their Facebook and Twitter pages, Flagler Schools said...
Many residents, students still homeless months after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Months after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, hundreds of Daytona Beach families are still displaced. In Midtown, streets are lined with empty homes as people live out of hotels or with family members. Ricardo Littles, who grew up in the area, came back to the area...
WESH
Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
click orlando
Felon accused of using ‘fake’ deeds to take Volusia homes pleads no contest to fraud
Following a News 6 investigation into a property fraud scheme involving bogus deeds, a convicted felon accused of illegally taking ownership of two Volusia County homes pleaded no contest to organized fraud Tuesday. Javon Rendard Walden, 37, faces two years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation if...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Former BTMS Student Arrested for Sending Written Threats to Kill
BUNNELL, FL – A former Buddy Taylor Middle School student has been arrested after making written threats to kill another student. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, a student reported to BTMS school administration that a previous BTMS student had been threatening to shoot another student. The School Resource Deputy assigned to BTMS, SRD Williams, conducted interviews with involved students and was shown the threatening messages sent from the former student to a current student.
mynews13.com
Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
fox35orlando.com
Halifax Health hospitals get new metal detectors as extra security measure
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Halifax Health hospitals are getting new metal detectors. Those devices are just like what you’d see anywhere else – you just put any metal items on the table and walk through the arch. If you have any guns, knives, or other weapons on you, you’ll have to take them back out to the car.
WESH
Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
palmcoastobserver.com
Former BTMS student arrested in connection to threats against another student
A former student at Buddy Taylor Middle School was arrested on Jan. 26 for threatening to kill a current student. A current female student brought the threats to administration and the school's resource officer on Thursday morning, according to a press release from Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The female student told the officer that a former, male BTMS student was threatening to shoot a male student at the school.
WESH
Volusia County teen accused of shooting at deputies sentenced to 20 years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County teen accused of shooting at deputies during a break-in has pleaded no contest to three charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
fox35orlando.com
'That's weird, man': Florida deputies chase, arrest man accused of peeking in woman's window
DEBARY, Fla. - A Volusia County man was arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window and then ran when he was confronted by authorities. Steven P. Johnson, 29, is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody with $1,000 bond as of Friday.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
click orlando
Flagler restaurant faces demolition after ‘irreparable damages’ from hurricanes Ian, Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Bull Creek Fish Camp restaurant in Flagler County will be torn down at the end of February after suffering “irreparable damages” from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, according to a news release from the county. The restaurant, part of Bull Creek Campgrounds, was flooded...
click orlando
51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove...
Teen girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies returns to courtroom Friday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies is scheduled to be back in court Friday. Records show Nicole Jackson will try to remove her court-appointed attorney from the case. Prosecutors said Jackson ran away from a children’s home in the summer of...
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
Action News Jax
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
Comments / 0