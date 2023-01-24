ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bethune-Cookman students release list of demands, including more representation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students released a list of 12 “non-negotiable” demands Thursday amid continuing protests over conditions at the school. At the top of the list, students repeated they wanted an overhaul of the Board of Trustees, then added conditions not previously spoken earlier in the week: they wanted both student and alumni representation on the Board.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s teaching vacancies have now exceeded 5,000 for the first time according to the Florida Education Association. The teaching shortage is now double what it was just two years ago. In Marion County, the teaching shortage is at a crisis level. The number of Florida teaching...
MARION COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Matanzas High School on lockdown for bomb threat

Matanzas High School is currently under lockdown for a bomb threat. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the threat and the campus is closed while they do so, Flagler Schools Community Information Specialist Jason Wheeler said. In a statement on their Facebook and Twitter pages, Flagler Schools said...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
WINTER PARK, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Former BTMS Student Arrested for Sending Written Threats to Kill

BUNNELL, FL – A former Buddy Taylor Middle School student has been arrested after making written threats to kill another student. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, a student reported to BTMS school administration that a previous BTMS student had been threatening to shoot another student. The School Resource Deputy assigned to BTMS, SRD Williams, conducted interviews with involved students and was shown the threatening messages sent from the former student to a current student.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
palmcoastobserver.com

Former BTMS student arrested in connection to threats against another student

A former student at Buddy Taylor Middle School was arrested on Jan. 26 for threatening to kill a current student. A current female student brought the threats to administration and the school's resource officer on Thursday morning, according to a press release from Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The female student told the officer that a former, male BTMS student was threatening to shoot a male student at the school.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'That's weird, man': Florida deputies chase, arrest man accused of peeking in woman's window

DEBARY, Fla. - A Volusia County man was arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window and then ran when he was confronted by authorities. Steven P. Johnson, 29, is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody with $1,000 bond as of Friday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy