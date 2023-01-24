Read full article on original website
No. 6 Centennial girls roll past Waukee for their 7th victory in last 8 games
After a rare Friday night off, the Ankeny Centennial girls’ basketball team returned to the court on Tuesday and put together a complete performance. The sixth-ranked Jaguars placed four players in double figures and rolled past No. 14 Waukee, 55-36, in a CIML Conference game at Centennial. It was their second 19-point win over the Warriors, who had dropped a 48-29 decision to Centennial on Dec. 16.
Hawks struggle in loss to Dowling after leading scorer Johnson injures ankle
A challenging season for the Ankeny boys’ basketball team may have gotten even more challenging on Tuesday. Junior guard Carson Johnson, the Hawks’ leading scorer, suffered an ankle injury during his team’s 61-49 loss to visiting Dowling Catholic. The Maroons avenged a 74-65 loss to Ankeny last month.
‘It was another nailbiter’: Ankeny bowlers fall to Urbandale by combined 15 pins
The Ankeny bowling teams entered Wednesday’s dual meet against Urbandale with a chance to even their record at .500 in the CIML Conference. Instead, both squads suffered a narrow loss to the host J-Hawks at Merle Hay Lanes. Urbandale won the boys’ meet by a score of 2,813 to...
Ankeny, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Ankeny, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ankeny Centennial High School basketball team will have a game with Ankeny Christian Academy on January 26, 2023, 14:20:00.
RECRUITING: Omaha Biliew announced as McDonald’s All-American
Iowa State five-star commit Omaha Biliew has been announced as a McDonald’s All-American and will play in this year’s All-American game. The prospect is a staple of Iowa State’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 7 class in the nation, set to join the Cyclones for the 2023-24 season.
Why Jerome Tang was surprisingly upbeat following Kansas State’s loss at Iowa State
Jerome Tang wasn’t disappointed about Kansas State’s narrow loss against Iowa State on Tuesday night. Here’s why
Ankeny Fanatic Podcast: Episode 210
In the latest edition of the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by Coldwell Banker Mid-America, publisher Dan Holm interviews head coach Brandt Carlson and junior forward Cash Schoolen of the Ankeny boys’ basketball team. Realtor Andy Logan of Coldwell Banker also makes an appearance.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?
There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
Krispy Kreme opening third metro location
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
Grimes, Iowa Planning 700 Acre Expansion
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council has approved the annexation of 706 acres on the city's western and northwestern edge, along NW and SW County Line Road. Grimes Development Services Director Alex Phaltzgraff says it's an area the city has putting in infrastructure projects, preparing for future development. He says pending final approval, it's likely some building could start later this year. He says the land will be used for commercial, housing, and/or parks. New water mains are to be installed this year and next year.
Liljedahl Farms receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony this week at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. Owned and operated by Dennis and Diane Liljedahl, along with their son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family farm located near Essex in Page County.
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
Thousands of Iowa bicycle lovers to gather at this weekend’s expo
DES MOINES — It may be the dead of winter, but Iowans are looking ahead to spring when they can do some pedal-powered two wheeling. This weekend is the Iowa Bike Expo where all things cycling will be on display and for sale through dozens of exhibitors at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
More demands, less resources create challenge for public school teachers
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you meet Iowa State Education Association President, Mike Beranek, the first thing he will tell you, is that he is a 3rd grade teacher for the West Des Moines Public School System, who is on leave to serve as President of the ISEA. He’s been an educator for 30 years. […]
Construction of warehouse space continues in Des Moines area as R&R Realty Group plans new spec building in Urbandale
The Urbandale City Council on Tuesday approved the site plan for a 234,348-square-foot warehouse planned at 4800 128th St. The structure is planned in R&R Realty Group's Prairie Tower development. Architectural rendering by Farnsworth Group. Much of the speculative warehouse development that’s been built in the Des Moines area in...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
Des Moines superintendent search spurs transparency questions
The Des Moines school board is considering if it should share the names of three superintendent finalists or keep it to one during its search.DMPS plans to start the search and hiring process soon.The intrigue: The board is facing a double-edged sword: If they require final candidates' names be disclosed, they could lose applicants who don't want their employer to know they're job hunting.But on the other hand, students and parents don't get full knowledge of the candidates.State of play: Alton Frailey, a consultant advising the search, warned board members they should only name one final candidate. During a board...
Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Hearing Both Sides of Proposed ESA House File 68
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen says there are a lot of “Flag Planters” on both sides of the Governor’s School Choice Bill. In his latest newsletter, Representative Sorensen says he attended forums in Greenfield and Winterset on Saturday. He says in Greenfield, constituents were heavily against the bill, and in Winterset, they were heavily for it.
