Knox County, TN

WBIR

KCS announces career-themed academies for high school students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Select Knox County high schools introduced their academy options for "The 865 Academies" initiative on Thursday. The initiative aims to equip Knox County School graduates for success by creating career-themed academies that provide work-based learning, opportunities for job shadowing and guidance from professionals in fields of interest, according to KCS.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Covenant Health to transfer land for RSCC Health Science Center

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Girl Scout Cookie time is here!

It's officially Girl Scout cookie season. Girl scout troops here in Knoxville started picking up boxes of cookies at a local warehouse this afternoon so they can start fulfilling their orders.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

'Never grow up' | Knoxville LEGO Master is kid at heart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Patrick Durham is proof that it's never too late to build your dreams. The 76-year-old great-grandpa is a LEGO legend in Knoxville. Durham spends hours in his re-finished basement building all sorts of sculptures and art out of tiny, plastic bricks. The space is filled to the brim with completed projects and too many loose pieces to count.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Savings Check Up helps Knox County seniors save big headed into 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s segment with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging, Angela Bartlett spoke about the Savings Check Up that is available for older adults looking to save in Knox County. Bartlett said public and private benefits can be a lifeline to helping low-income people with Medicare age well. However, […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'

ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
