ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend
Chilhowee Park will be the destination for chocolate connoisseurs or those looking to get a jump on gifts for Valentine's Day as ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend.
New ‘town’ in Powell approved on county commission floor
The highly talked about housing development project with over 1,000 units in Powell was approved by Knox County Commissioners in an 11-1 vote Monday night.
KCS announces career-themed academies for high school students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Select Knox County high schools introduced their academy options for "The 865 Academies" initiative on Thursday. The initiative aims to equip Knox County School graduates for success by creating career-themed academies that provide work-based learning, opportunities for job shadowing and guidance from professionals in fields of interest, according to KCS.
3 Knox County students arrested following separate school threats
Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against high school campuses within Knox County Schools and the Knox County Sheriff's Office says other investigations are underway that may result in more charges.
East TN welcomes around 150 new citizens during a naturalization ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, around 150 people in Knoxville took an oath and officially started calling the U.S. home. They took part in a naturalization ceremony in the City County Building. The ceremony formally confers citizenship after they fulfill requirements established by the Immigration and Nationality Act. Applicants...
Covenant Health to transfer land for RSCC Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
Girl Scout Cookie time is here!
It's officially Girl Scout cookie season. Girl scout troops here in Knoxville started picking up boxes of cookies at a local warehouse this afternoon so they can start fulfilling their orders. Girl Scout Cookie time is here!. It's officially Girl Scout cookie season. Girl scout troops here in Knoxville started...
Morristown losses unborn child in crash
A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. The Seven...
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
KFD works North Knoxville house fire
Knoxville Fire investigators are working to determine a cause in an early Thursday morning house fire.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
'Never grow up' | Knoxville LEGO Master is kid at heart
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Patrick Durham is proof that it's never too late to build your dreams. The 76-year-old great-grandpa is a LEGO legend in Knoxville. Durham spends hours in his re-finished basement building all sorts of sculptures and art out of tiny, plastic bricks. The space is filled to the brim with completed projects and too many loose pieces to count.
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
Savings Check Up helps Knox County seniors save big headed into 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s segment with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging, Angela Bartlett spoke about the Savings Check Up that is available for older adults looking to save in Knox County. Bartlett said public and private benefits can be a lifeline to helping low-income people with Medicare age well. However, […]
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
