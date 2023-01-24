Read full article on original website
Beverly King, 69
Beverly Elaine King, 69, of Rochelle, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, in San Angelo. She was born in Brady to James Woodrow and Alice Christine (Nelson) Wilson on March 1, 1953. Beverly grew up and attended school in San Antonio. In her early 20's she moved back to Brady. Beverly was employed at McCulloch County Sheriff Office. She later met and married her Husband of 40 years, Johnny King.
Diamantina Najera, 77, of Brady, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in San Angelo. Sh…
Concern Over Possible Road Closure Draws Several Rochelle Residents to Monday's Commissioner's Court Meeting
Judge Trull called Monday's regular meeting to order at 9AM. Commissioner Behrens was unable to attend. Sheriff Andrews gave an update to Commissioners on the amount of inmate labor used in December. During public comments, Commissioners heard concerns from Linda Newsome regarding the possible closure of Grace Ave between 5th...
