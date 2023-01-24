Beverly Elaine King, 69, of Rochelle, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, in San Angelo. She was born in Brady to James Woodrow and Alice Christine (Nelson) Wilson on March 1, 1953. Beverly grew up and attended school in San Antonio. In her early 20's she moved back to Brady. Beverly was employed at McCulloch County Sheriff Office. She later met and married her Husband of 40 years, Johnny King.

ROCHELLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO