The list of nominations for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards has finally been released, and movie fans are weighing in on what was tragically left out of the running. While there are the expected nominations such as a best visual effects nomination for "Avatar: The Way of Water" and Cate Blanchett getting selected for her performance in "Tár," there were some notable surprises as well. From "Everything Everywhere All At Once" leading with 11 nominations to Angela Bassett being the first actor in Marvel history to receive an acting nom for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (via CNN), it's always a treat for moviegoers to see some of their favorites find their rightful place amongst the prestigious crop.

2 DAYS AGO