FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDSU
Chilly for now! Warmer weekend, but Sunday storms
NEW ORLEANS — Today, was a cold start along the Northshore with mid to upper 30s, and slightly warmer down toward the South Shore that began with upper 30s to mid 40s. This afternoon, mostly sunny skies -- as few high clouds drift across Southeast Louisiana. Chilly for this afternoon as cold air is being directed from the northern tier of the United States by way of Canada. So, highs today 53-58°, and winds NW 10-15 mph have pushed a light breeze through the metro. New Orleans has an expected high of 56° degrees 12 degrees below the seasonal normal temperature.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another light freeze tonight; more rain by Sunday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With temperatures in the 50s and bright sunshine, Thursday was a wonderful day across southwest Louisiana when it came to the weather conditions. That said, many woke up to temperatures at freezing this morning and you will likely do it again tomorrow, so if you’ve taken those precautions with your plants continue to do so tonight as lows drop anywhere from 30 to 32 across our northern parishes anywhere from 32 to 34 along the I-10 corridor tonight.
WDSU
Light freeze possible Northshore, Flood risk Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — A cold night is in store. Lows will be around 30-33 degrees on the Northshore, so a light freeze and frost is possible. On the South Shore, lows will be on either side of 40 degrees. Friday will be chilly with highs 56-59 degrees. Skies will...
Mississippi Skies: Cold, blustery day on tap as we watch for next storm system
If you’re hoping for sunshine and warm temperatures today, you’ll have to travel to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The rest of the state will struggle to get out of the 40s today with temperatures feeling cooler than that as we continue experiencing some strong wind gusts. We’re also...
Mississippi Skies: Don’t put away those coats and umbrellas yet
Mississippi will finally start drying out a little today, but it’s still going to be cold and breezy across the state. Clouds will hang around much of the region this morning, but many of us should see some sunshine by this afternoon. Don’t get too accustomed to the sun, though. The National Weather Service is forecasting quite a bit of rain beginning this weekend and lasting a few days and nights.
WLOX
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
iheart.com
Latest On Severe Weather Threat For Southeast Louisiana
Much of southeast Louisiana remains under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the area. Forecasters at the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office say they expect a line of severe storms to move quickly across the area after arriving tonight and all modes of severe weather are possible, including brief tornadoes.
Tornado watch posted as severe weather comes in
The New Orleans area is under a tornado watch through 1 a.m. Weather forecasters are tracking a front that will bring possible storms through the area starting before midnight.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
WDSU
Cold nights and chilly days through Friday
NEW ORLEANS — After a cold front brought strong wind, atornado and damage Tuesday night, it left behind beautiful, chilly weather for Wednesday. That cool weather will stick around for the rest of the workweek!. Thursday morning, skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the middle 30s...
theadvocate.com
More than 18,000 people without power as storms, possible tornado hits Louisiana
Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms led to minor power outages and damage to the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday night as a tornado watch that went into effect earlier in the day was dropped around 9 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans placed at...
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
WLOX
Emergency officials to survey damage after overnight storms, minimal damage in most areas
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency officials will be surveying the Coast Wednesday morning, assessing any damage from last night’s harsh storms. So far, we haven’t gotten many damage reports. We are sending crews to the St. Andrews/South Pointe area of Ocean Springs, where viewers tell us there may...
cw39.com
All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More windy conditions and potential rain coming soon for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures will prevail through at least next 7 days, with cold mornings as low temperatures in the 30s will prevail through the end of the week. A dry weather disturbance will move through the area late tonight through Thursday, with the main impact...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
KSLA
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
