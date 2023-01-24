Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With temperatures in the 50s and bright sunshine, Thursday was a wonderful day across southwest Louisiana when it came to the weather conditions. That said, many woke up to temperatures at freezing this morning and you will likely do it again tomorrow, so if you’ve taken those precautions with your plants continue to do so tonight as lows drop anywhere from 30 to 32 across our northern parishes anywhere from 32 to 34 along the I-10 corridor tonight.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO