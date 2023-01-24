ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Island Girl
2d ago

You cannot take your eyes off of a child once they are mobile!!! Ignorant people trying to raise responsible adults nowadays is the doom of a generation. I once found a toddler wandering on Osage Ave. the cops said the mother fell asleep. I don't give a crap of you're tired, you make sure your child is protected, then you can nap!These babies aren't a project, you are responsible for them the rest of your life! Makes my blood boil!

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For January 26, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West 16th Street and Thompson Boulevard. The driver was found to have a suspended driver's license. Misty Dawn Rahe, 45, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Rahe was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

KEYTESVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER PLEADS NOT GUILTY

A Keytesville woman charged with second degree murder in Chariton County has plead not guilty. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence in Keytesville on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to a report from Sherri Laws to 911 dispatchers that her fiance had been shot twice by an unknown male after an attempted break in at her home. Laws also told dispatchers that she had allegedly shot the unknown male, later identified as Jacob Abney of Grandview twice. Authorities observed Abney deceased in a truck in the driveway. Authorities located the fiance, identified as James Johnson alive near the truck with gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen.
KEYTESVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton

A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man accused of pulling gun on woman after kicking in door in April 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was recently accused of pulling a gun on an employee at a Downtown bar had more charges filed for an alleged incident that occurred last year. Jonathan Dowell, 23, has been charged with first-degree burglary, armed-criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from an incident on The post Columbia man accused of pulling gun on woman after kicking in door in April 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man flips SUV after suffering medical emergency

A Jefferson City man suffers minor injuries when he flips his SUV onto it’s top on the city’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Thomas Nield, 54, was driving on West Edgewood Drive Thursday afternoon when he suffered an apparent medical emergency. Nield’s SUV struck the light pole in the center median, then continued into oncoming traffic where he struck a curb causing his vehicle to overturn where it came to rest upside down on its top.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

House Fire at 16th and Murray Ruled Accidental

Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 1926 East 16th Street at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday. The first truck on scene at 7:49 a.m., and reported heavy smoke pushing from the roof eaves with visible fire present. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the scene. Crews made...
SEDALIA, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured When Jeep Overturns

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Courtney L. Rodriguez of Sedalia, was on Route Y at Morton Road (southeast of WAFB) around 1:30 a.m., when it slid off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust

A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
kjluradio.com

Sedalia house fire starts in the kitchen, no injuries reported

A Sedalia house sustains considerable damage during a morning house fire. The Sedalia Fire Department reports crews were called to a home near the intersection of W. 16th Street and S. Osage Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Monday. By the time crews arrived, two occupants had made it outside safely, but firefighters had to rescue their dog. No injuries were reported.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting

A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

SMITHTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Smithton woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Ashely Edwards traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch. Edwards was transported by emergency...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 24, 2023

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday night, while on patrol in the area of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, Pettis County Deputies witnessed a male and a female on a motorcycle driving northbound from the Super 7 Motel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. The male driver of the motorcycle is not known to have a motorcycle endorsement on his Missouri driver's license. His name was not listed in the report. Deputies made contact with the female passenger, who had jumped off the bike as the male driver continued through the parking lot of the Cenex gas station, 4851 South Limit Avenue. Deputies passed her information through JCOMM and was able to verify she had an active warrant for her arrest. Irina T. Shalnev, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Shalnev was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked pending a cash or surety bond of $7,500.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

