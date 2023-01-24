ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Biden has a Plan B for student debt relief. Here's how it works.

The Biden administration is pushing forward with another approach to tackling the student debt crisis while its main initiative, a plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower, remains mired in legal limbo. Even if the debt-forgiveness effort is struck down by the courts, the Department of Education's Plan B could help millions of borrowers by overhauling income-driven repayment plans. It also addresses some of the worst pitfalls of student debt, such as "negative amortization," or when a person's loan balance keeps growing despite their consistently making payments. The plan to reform income-driven repayment plans, or IDRs, was first...
AOL Corp

Does My Spouse Have To Pay My Student Loans If I Die?

Back in 2019, when more than 44 million Americans had a combined student loan debt of $1.5 trillion, insurance firm Haven House surveyed borrowers about the impact of death on their student loans and found that a large majority — 73% of respondents — didn’t know what would happen to their debt if they died.
WISCONSIN STATE
WKBW-TV

Best Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval: No Credit Check Loans From Top Direct Lenders

When it comes to emergencies, everyone wants to have a great time without worrying about their financial situation and savings. That’s why people look for bad credit loans with guaranteed approval decisions. But finding the right lender can be tricky because many options are available online. So how do you know which one is the best choice? If you are looking for the best bad credit loans (guaranteed approval decisions), then our list of direct lenders will help you find the right one.
InsuranceNewsNet

Student loan debt may bite future Social Security checks, as forgiveness hangs in balance

While the promise of student loan debt relief seems to slip further out of reach, the prospects of the debt coming back to bite people in their retirement grows. That is because student loan debt delinquencies can be deducted from Social Security benefits to the tune of thousands of dollars per year. The number of debtors is rising, along with delinquencies, according to a recent study by Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research. In fact, student loan delinquency rates have surpassed all other types of consumer debt delinquencies between 2012 and early 2020.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy