The way Eagles fans poured into the streets of Philadelphia after their NFC Championship win — you would’ve thought they already won the Super Bowl. Fans went into a frenzy when realizing the Eagles were headed back to the Super Bowl after demolishing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday. Footage all over social media shows fans climbing street poles, standing on top of crosswalk lights, and even standing on bus stop shelters in the popular Broad Street area of downtown Philly. More footage of the madness shows fans collectively standing on top of a bus shelter — only for it to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO