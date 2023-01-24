Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Bristol Myers Squibb markets essential products and knows how to innovate. Microsoft has a solid competitive edge and important growth opportunities. Both companies have raised their dividends meaningfully in the past five years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
Motley Fool
Is Abbott Laboratories a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
Abbott Laboratories recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell 47% year over year. Declining demand for COVID-19 tests is a challenge, but multiple growth drivers could push the stock higher for patient investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high. You’re reading a free article...
IBM Stock Slides After Muted Q4 Earnings; 3,900 Job Cuts Planned
"For 2023, we again expect solid growth in our two most important measures of success: revenue and free cash flow," said CFO Jim Kavanaugh.
msn.com
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now
Resilient businesses primed for future growth aren't a thing of the past. Vertex is a leader in the cystic fibrosis space with potential to disrupt other areas too. Intuitive Surgical is managing to navigate short-term slowing in medical procedures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
These dividend stocks have an average forward yield of 6.9%.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
Earnings Previews: Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, McDonald’s, Pfizer, UPS
Five companies, including three Dow Jones industrials, are on deck to report quarterly earnings before markets open on Tuesday.
Motley Fool
Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many oil stocks are at or near all-time...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Tech stocks are hurting right now, but it would be a mistake to ignore them. The Trade Desk will continue to benefit from ad market growth in the coming years. Roku's recent quarter proves that it's more than a pandemic play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Is Altria the Best Dividend Yield in the S&P 500?
Altria has the third-highest dividend yield among S&P 500 stocks. High-yielding energy stocks will likely be unable to support their currently high variable dividends if oil prices fall. Altria's yield, defensive nature, and track record make it the best dividend stock on the S&P 500 today. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
If I Could Only Own 5 Stocks, Here's What I'd Buy
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation Right Now
These companies have great growth profiles.
Motley Fool
2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Teladoc’s loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen’s path to revenue and growth looks complicated. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
