Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Bristol Myers Squibb markets essential products and knows how to innovate. Microsoft has a solid competitive edge and important growth opportunities. Both companies have raised their dividends meaningfully in the past five years.
Motley Fool

Is Abbott Laboratories a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

Abbott Laboratories recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell 47% year over year. Declining demand for COVID-19 tests is a challenge, but multiple growth drivers could push the stock higher for patient investors.
Motley Fool

1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high.
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now

Resilient businesses primed for future growth aren't a thing of the past. Vertex is a leader in the cystic fibrosis space with potential to disrupt other areas too. Intuitive Surgical is managing to navigate short-term slowing in medical procedures.
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation.
Motley Fool

Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant

Many oil stocks are at or near all-time
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Tech stocks are hurting right now, but it would be a mistake to ignore them. The Trade Desk will continue to benefit from ad market growth in the coming years. Roku's recent quarter proves that it's more than a pandemic play.
Motley Fool

Is Altria the Best Dividend Yield in the S&P 500?

Altria has the third-highest dividend yield among S&P 500 stocks. High-yielding energy stocks will likely be unable to support their currently high variable dividends if oil prices fall. Altria's yield, defensive nature, and track record make it the best dividend stock on the S&P 500 today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Motley Fool

If I Could Only Own 5 Stocks, Here's What I'd Buy

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, MercadoLibre, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

2 Struggling Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Teladoc's loss is narrowing and the company recently increased its full-year revenue forecast. Moderna is set to bring in blockbuster revenue -- even in a post-pandemic world. Ocugen's path to revenue and growth looks complicated.

