That moment we all talked about, where the polar ice caps underpinning the pay TV ecosystem melt into the sea, slowly at first then all at once? It's here. Comcast, the top provider of linear pay TV service in America, lost 440,000 traditional video customers in the fourth quarter of 2022, a significant acceleration over the 227,000 bled out in the last three months of 2021.

13 HOURS AGO