List: Performers at Southern Skies Music Festival in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southern Skies Music Festival returns to World’s Fair Park in May, and organizers on Tuesday announced who will perform at the two-day event.

The festival will be headlined by Grace Potter and St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Other performers include Black Joe Lewis, Jackie Venson, The Stews, Cruz Contreras, Doc Robinson, Cece Coakley, EG Vines, Kelsi Walker and the Nervous Kids, Brian Clay, Lauren Arp, and Ben McLaughlin and the Mystic Marauders.

The Dirty Guv’nahs, a popular rock band from Knoxville, curated the list of artists and will also perform on both days of the festival.

St. Paul and the Broken Bones is an eight-piece soul band from Birmingham, Alabama. They’ve performed at marquee festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo and been featured on major television programs including Late Night with David Letterman and Bluegrass Underground.

In 2021, the band performed at World’s Fair Park as part of a concert series raising money for the preservation and maintenance of the Sunsphere.

Potter has enjoyed popular and critical success as both a solo artist and with Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. Her duets with country star Kenny Chesney have garnered award nominations from the Grammy’s, Academy of Country Music, CMT Music and Country Music Association. She has also been a frequent collaborator with the Grammy Award-winning rock band The Flaming Lips.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 27, and start at $85 plus fees. Visit southernskiesmusicfestival.com for more information.

The event is produced by Dogwood Arts and Born & Raised productions. The first edition of the festival took place in 2022 after two cancellations due to COVID-19.

