ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

List: Performers at Southern Skies Music Festival in Knoxville

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfzON_0kPmScGy00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southern Skies Music Festival returns to World’s Fair Park in May, and organizers on Tuesday announced who will perform at the two-day event.

The festival will be headlined by Grace Potter and St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Other performers include Black Joe Lewis, Jackie Venson, The Stews, Cruz Contreras, Doc Robinson, Cece Coakley, EG Vines, Kelsi Walker and the Nervous Kids, Brian Clay, Lauren Arp, and Ben McLaughlin and the Mystic Marauders.

Rock legend Stevie Nicks announces Knoxville concert

The Dirty Guv’nahs, a popular rock band from Knoxville, curated the list of artists and will also perform on both days of the festival.

St. Paul and the Broken Bones is an eight-piece soul band from Birmingham, Alabama. They’ve performed at marquee festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo and been featured on major television programs including Late Night with David Letterman and Bluegrass Underground.

In 2021, the band performed at World’s Fair Park as part of a concert series raising money for the preservation and maintenance of the Sunsphere.

Potter has enjoyed popular and critical success as both a solo artist and with Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. Her duets with country star Kenny Chesney have garnered award nominations from the Grammy’s, Academy of Country Music, CMT Music and Country Music Association. She has also been a frequent collaborator with the Grammy Award-winning rock band The Flaming Lips.

Bonnaroo announces 2023 artist lineup featuring Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 27, and start at $85 plus fees. Visit southernskiesmusicfestival.com for more information.

The event is produced by Dogwood Arts and Born & Raised productions. The first edition of the festival took place in 2022 after two cancellations due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

7th annual ChocolateFest is back and sweeter than ever

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chocolatefest Knoxville is back to satisfying everyone’s sweet tooth. After two years off due to COVID, the event is finally back. It’s a combination of shopping and eating all in one. Guests can sample chocolates from area chocolatiers, restaurants, and bakeries. It’s a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Casey Live from Lady Vols

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Letting you have the perfect birth of a child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is a huge rise in people wanting to have their babies at home or a non-hospital birth. In the world we live in now with COVID always lingering, health is a top priority for all. Roots & Wings Midwifery is here to help make...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Helicopter tour business comes to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MyFlight Tours has brought the first helicopter tour company to Knoxville. The company has locations throughout the U.S., including one in the Smoky Mountains. Daniel Powell is a pilot for the company who said it’s a unique opportunity to bring this service to Knoxville. ″Just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

New Rides Now Open at The Island in Pigeon Forge

The Island in Pigeon Forge has now released to the public 4 of its 5 new rides! This means there are now more opportunities for fun at this unique Pigeon Forge amusement park! Are you excited to try out all the new rides and explore more of this playful destination? Here are all the details about the new rides now open at The Island in Pigeon Forge:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Blood donations help young boy fighting leukemia

A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend. A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend. The Seven on 1/26. News at 6 on 1/26. News at 5 on 1/26. News at 5 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville organization providing mentors for kids with parents in jail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Leadership Foundation has been mobilizing volunteers and serving people for over 25 years.  One of the programming initiatives, Amachi, hopes more men will join its mentorship program.  “I think that’s something we can all do is give our time back to our community. Our community has given us a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

William “Mike” Goodman, Rockwood

William “Mike” Goodman, age 69, Retired Lieutenant with the Berry Hill Police Department in Berry Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee with his family by his side. He was born November 17, 1953, in Nashville, Tennessee. Lieutenant (Ret.) Goodman was a long-time Law Enforcement Officer, serving most of his law enforcement career with Berry Hill Police Department. While serving the citizens and community of Berry Hill, he was injured in the Line of Duty, and for his heroic actions was awarded the Medal of Valor, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart, and was also inducted into the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Following retirement, he was a Security Officer with the St. Thomas Hospital and the Baptist Hospital, both in Nashville, Tennessee. Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting, and sharing memories of his career with friends and family. He was an avid dog lover and always enjoyed helping anyone he could. Most of all, Mike was a loving and beloved Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willora Smith Goodman.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WATE

Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company

Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts …. Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. News at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Pryor Brown Garage to be Demolished

Yesterday evening, Knox Heritage released the following statement regarding the Pryor Brown Garage located on the corner of Clinch Avenue and Market Street. The caption above this article is theirs. On December 14, 2022, a demolition permit application was filed with the City of Knoxville Plans Review & Inspections Division...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Covenant Health to transfer land for RSCC Health Science Center

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gatlinburg-Pittman Player's Road to Recovery

A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School when a player for the girl's basketball team collapsed after coming off of the court. The player and her mom talk with WATE's Dominic Webster about what happened. Gatlinburg-Pittman Player’s Road to Recovery. A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy