SAN DIEGO — Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines’ South Course, while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get inside the cut line and have a chance to contend.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO