mocoshow.com
Soft Opening is Happening Now at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge
Back in November we let you know that Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant announced, via social media, a soft opening that begins today (Thursday, January 26). It is described as an “Afro fusion restaurant and lounge.”
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Now Open in Gaithersburg
On Monday, Roaming Rooster announced that its newest location at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg will now be open 11am-10pm daily. The restaurant is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Last week, we reported that Roaming Rooster was holding its soft opening and would be open daily from 11am-4pm. The restaurant has an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken. Roaming Rooster also offers wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
bethesdamagazine.com
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant
A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
mocoshow.com
“Downtown Brew’s” to Hold Soft Opening Today in Rockville
“Downtown Brew’s” at 5751 Fishers Lane in Rockville is scheduled to hold its soft opening today (Thursday, January 26th), located at the former site of Downtown Beer and Wine. The soft opening takes place at 6pm. According to the store, “We have on and off premise service so...
mocoshow.com
Black Lion Café is Now Open in Silver Spring
Over a year ago we let you know that Black Lion Café, which has a location in Rockville, will be opening a new location in the Fenton Silver Spring apartments at 8240 Fenton St in Silver Spring. After previously planned openings that were pushed back, the cafe officially opened on Wednesday. It will be open from 7am until 8pm, seven days a week (see announcement in their Instagram post below).
mocoshow.com
Philz Coffee Announces It Will Be “Exiting the DC Market”; The Coffee Shop Closed its Bethesda Location Last Summer
Last June Philz Coffee closed its Bethesda location, located at 7247 Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda. Philz Coffee opened its Bethesda location in December of 2018. At the time, DC Area locations in Adams Morgan, Navy Yard, and Ballston remaine open, but have since closed. On Tuesday, the company tweeted that it would be exiting the DC market:
Washingtonian.com
100 Very Best Restaurants: #24 – Le Diplomate
Few places weathered the pandemic as well as Stephen Starr’s Logan Circle French bistro, which set the standard for outdoor dining (you can still book a private streetside “chalet”) and continues to operate at the same airtight level it always has. We love Le Dip for its uncanny ability to suit any occasion, whether dinner with older parents or squirmy kids, a celebration over a seafood tower and steak au poivre, a late-night round of boozy hot chocolate, or an early-morning duck confit with eggs at the bar. Moderate.
Bring Your Appetite to North Beach
On any given evening when I step out in North Beach, I can grab dinner at a cheese shop (Vaughan Cheese) featuring an extensive wine list plus unique salads, sandwiches and snacks—not to mention learn a few things about artisanal cheese. Or, I can head next door to Hook and Vine for coastal cuisine and specialty cocktails—my current favorite is the Captain Hook, made with Captain Morgan rum, peach schnapps, orange juice and club soda.
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
mocoshow.com
Additional Details on Sweetgreen’s Grand Opening in Gaithersburg
Sweetgreen at 299 Copley Place Suite D100 in Gaithersburg, which held its soft opening this past weekend, will hold its official grand opening on Tuesday, January 24. According to Sweetgreen, “for every bowl sold on opening day, we will donate a bowl to Manna Food Center to fight hunger in Montgomery County through food, education, and advocacy. The 2,530 sq ft location will accommodate 20 diners outside and 28 diners inside through their expansive banquet seating. The restaurant will also feature a designated pick-up entrance close to the building’s parking spaces for seamless pickup. Store hours are 10:30am to 10pm, seven days a week.
mocoshow.com
Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg Returns to 24/7 Operating Hours
Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg , which recently underwent $1.7 million in renovations, is once again open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The gym had previously stopped being 24/7 back in June 2022, reducing its hours on the weekends. Full details about the locations recent upgrades below, courtesy of Planet Fitness:
mocoshow.com
Things To Do This Weekend (January 27-29, 2023) in Montgomery Parks
It may be winter, but there are plenty of events and activities at Montgomery parks and facilities. Check them out below, courtesy of Montgomery Parks:. Gardens: Winter is the perfect time to learn about the bones of a botanical garden without the distraction of leaves or flowers. Explore architectural elements that shape the Brookside Gardens during its Winter Tour(opens in a new tab) on Saturday, January 28, at 10 am. This event is for adults eighteen and older only.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
DC Pretzel Company Settles Into Silver Spring Home, Launches Online Ordering Website
Local flea market favorites DC Pretzel Company have settled into their new Silver Spring home and launched an online ordering website. “DC Pretzel Company wishes to express its sincere thanks to all of our customers,” the bakery announced on Instagram. “You made the inaugural weekend of our online ordering for pick-up at our Silver Spring Baking Facility a huge success!”
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Woman Purchases $50,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Rockville 7-Eleven
A Gaithersburg woman won $50,000 on a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Another $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game is claimed, this time by a lucky Montgomery County woman. The...
arlnow.com
NEW: Man carjacked last night outside of Crystal City restaurant
A man was carjacked by armed suspects in Crystal City last night. The crime happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday along the 2200 block of Crystal Drive, in front of a row of restaurants. It’s the third reported carjacking in Arlington in two weeks and the second in Crystal City, specifically.
mocoshow.com
Spark M. Matsunaga Elementary School in Germantown Ushers in Lunar New Year With Annual Celebration
MCPS students, parents and staff at Spark M. Matsunaga Elementary School, in Germantown, ushered in the Lunar New Year in grand style with their annual show and celebration on January 20. From traditional dances to vibrant costumes, students from all backgrounds celebrated Asian culture and traditions. Students performed traditional Chinese...
Wbaltv.com
2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards
Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
