Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon. The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system. State transportation officials initially...
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
Harrison County Commission exploring possible sale of bonds for Menards development
The Commission voted to send a letter to a brokerage company regarding the sale of bonds related to the Charles Pointe development, specifically the Menards area.
Metro News
Wanted Virginia man takes own life after 118-mile pursuit in Wetzel, Marshall counties
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Police in Marshall County say a Virginia man took his own life after a 118-mile pursuit through Marshall and Wetzel counties Thursday morning. The chase began around 1 a.m. when officers from the New Martinsville Police Department made contact with the vehicle and determined that Devin Stevens, of Tazewell, Virginia, had numerous outstanding warrants.
WDTV
Barbour County Schools monitoring chemical spill
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - School officials are monitoring a reported chemical spill in Barbour County. Barbour County Schools sent out a message for parents and families living in the Belington area saying there had been a spill of mercaptan in the area. The chemical is added to natural gas to...
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
wajr.com
Mucciola named new prosecutor in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Commissioners in Monongalia County have appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as the next prosecutor. Mucciola has worked her way to the top spot after starting with the office in 2008 as a legal assistant. “I applied, and Marcia Ashdown interviewed me, and I knew nothing about the law or prosecution,”...
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing Harrison County man, possibly armed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is searching for a Harrison County man last seen in August. 32-year-old Justin Ryan Golden was last seen in West Milford on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the WVSP. Troopers said Golden is described as being fully tattooed, 6′ tall and...
WDTV
Mixed bag of precipitation overtakes NCWV for Wednesday and Thursday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Early tomorrow morning, precipitation will push into NCWV. This will be as rain for most, but snow or sleet for others, especially in the higher elevations, where ice accumulations of a few tenths of an inch are possible. The afternoon looks to be calmer, but overnight, the back end of the system pushes snow showers along the western slopes of the mountains, and those mountains will aid in feeding our area with light snow showers through Thursday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Marion County BOE adds new measures for school safety
Marion County is testing and adding extra lines of defense to keep their schools safe, including new weapons detectors and emergency equipment lockers.
Centre Daily
Man accused of using torch to torture woman for hours in his West Virginia home
A man is in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and torturing her for hours, West Virginia police say. The Philippi Police Department said it responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Jan. 24 with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police.
West Virginia Attorney General holds town hall in Ritchie County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Ritchie County Tuesday to hold a town hall discussion with the community.
WDTV
UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: The Buckhannon Police Department said Christopher Cochran has been safely found. The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help to find a man missing for more than a week. According to the BPD, Christopher Wayne Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital on...
Help Wanted! Workers needed for WVU MBB home games
Mountaineer Employment Solutions in Morgantown is seeking members to join the cleaning crew for WVU Men's Basketball games, offering $18 per hour for any interested workers
Elkins wants to have a TIF—what is that?
Earlier this month, the Elkins City Council voted to apply to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development for authority to form a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district.
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
WDTV
Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend. The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident. Grant Ave. is a...
Buckhannon Police searching for missing man
An announcement from the City of Buckhannon said that the Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
Metro News
Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police say a Monday night shooting that caused a campus alert to be issued on the WVU campus in Morgantown may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the...
Morgantown man pleads guilty to federal meth crime
A Morgantown man Monday pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of meth in the Ohio Valley.
Comments / 0