Barbour County, WV

WDTV

Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon. The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system. State transportation officials initially...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Wanted Virginia man takes own life after 118-mile pursuit in Wetzel, Marshall counties

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Police in Marshall County say a Virginia man took his own life after a 118-mile pursuit through Marshall and Wetzel counties Thursday morning. The chase began around 1 a.m. when officers from the New Martinsville Police Department made contact with the vehicle and determined that Devin Stevens, of Tazewell, Virginia, had numerous outstanding warrants.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Barbour County Schools monitoring chemical spill

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - School officials are monitoring a reported chemical spill in Barbour County. Barbour County Schools sent out a message for parents and families living in the Belington area saying there had been a spill of mercaptan in the area. The chemical is added to natural gas to...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Mucciola named new prosecutor in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Commissioners in Monongalia County have appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as the next prosecutor. Mucciola has worked her way to the top spot after starting with the office in 2008 as a legal assistant. “I applied, and Marcia Ashdown interviewed me, and I knew nothing about the law or prosecution,”...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mixed bag of precipitation overtakes NCWV for Wednesday and Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Early tomorrow morning, precipitation will push into NCWV. This will be as rain for most, but snow or sleet for others, especially in the higher elevations, where ice accumulations of a few tenths of an inch are possible. The afternoon looks to be calmer, but overnight, the back end of the system pushes snow showers along the western slopes of the mountains, and those mountains will aid in feeding our area with light snow showers through Thursday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: The Buckhannon Police Department said Christopher Cochran has been safely found. The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help to find a man missing for more than a week. According to the BPD, Christopher Wayne Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital on...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend. The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident. Grant Ave. is a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police say a Monday night shooting that caused a campus alert to be issued on the WVU campus in Morgantown may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV

