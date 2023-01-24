Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberal First
Lady Redskins score first-ever dual victory
For four years, Liberal has been developing girls to become competitive on the wrestling mat after the program was introduced in Kansas, and for the first time, the Lady Redskins earned a dual win Tuesday with a decisive 57-24 win over Lamar, Colo. While the program may have been in...
Liberal First
Lamar forced to drop Savages
When Lamar, Colo., came to Liberal for a wrestling dual Tuesday, they were announced as the Thunder rather than the Savages. I found this interesting and looked into how the change occurred. According to an article in the “Colorado Sun,” the Colorado Legislature passed a state law doing away with...
Liberal First
Breaking bread to break barriers and grow relationships
Meals are something that drive so much of our lives. Everyone needs to eat, and to rest, even though the busy pace of the world has changed the way families especially provide nourishment to growing children. There was a time when family dinner was the standard and it is still something many of us prioritize.
Liberal First
Emergency personnel works semi vs. vehicle accident Thursday
Charges are pending per results of investigation into an accident from Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in front of the south Pizza Hut location on Pancake Boulevard. “Upon arrival, the officer observed a black 2006 GMC Denali, driven by a 38-year-old male, that had struck...
Liberal First
Harbor Freight Tools grand opening set for Feb. 11
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Liberal Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. The Liberal store, located 1010 S Kansas Ave., will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Comments / 0