CAES researchers examine blueberry quality issues for Georgia producers

ATHENS — A multidisciplinary team of University of Georgia agriculture experts is working to determine causes and solutions to post-harvest quality problems that have hit Georgia’s blueberry growers hard in recent seasons.

Funded by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Office of Research and UGA Cooperative Extension, the project will address “major issues” with fruit quality, particularly in rabbiteye blueberries, one of two main types of blueberries grown in the state.