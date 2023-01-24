BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Atlanta, Louisiana, was arrested on Jan. 25 on multiple drug charges in Boyce. Boyce police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive man sitting in his car at the Boyce Post Office. They tapped on his window, which he rolled down, and officers spoke with him to ensure his safety. The man was identified as Keith Fletcher, 25, who had an active warrant through the City of Pineville and Alexandria city court.

BOYCE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO