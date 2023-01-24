Read full article on original website
Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. , 44, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers, Marksville
Visitation for Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, beginning at 8:30 A.M.-10:30 A.M. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura, Louisiana. The rosary will be at 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for our beloved Dorothy on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana with Fr. Abraham Varghese officiating. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura, Louisiana immediately following the Holy Mass.
Jacklyn Kelly, 72, Marksville
Funeral service for Jacklyn Kelly of Marksville is currently pending. Jacklyn Kelly, age 72, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Marksville. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Victoria Kelly (Nathaniel), Terry Kelly (Melody), Tommy Kelly (Oleisha), and Jason Kelly (Sharron); sisters, Deola Harris, Dolle Harries, and Kitty Jordan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All roads lead to this restaurant’s Firecracker Shrimp
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Adam Lee, owner of Lee’s Cajun Cuisine, says they’re here to please. Just opened at the end of 2022, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine is Opelousas’s newest full bar and restaurant. Lee’s is occupying a unique space, having fully converted a gas station at 372 Country Ridge Road into their new home.
Help needed in locating missing woman
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.
2023 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette Music Lineup Released
We are less than a month away from Fat Tuesday and of course, we've still got plenty of parades, chicken runs, Mardi Gras balls, and many other festivities leading up to the big day.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
DEMOLITION: Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Demolition has been approved for three abandoned, run-down properties on N. MacArthur Dr. that have sat vacant for years and that Alexandria officials said have attracted homeless groups and crime. The unanimous vote from the Alexandria City Council comes after a public hearing was held to...
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
APD looking for missing person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning.
Select/Non-Select Bracket: What will it be in 2023?
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention down in Baton Rouge peaks more interest this year pending possible significant changes to the select/non-select format for at least the next year. The changes could impact the major sports, including football, basketball, baseball and softball, at...
UPDATE: Lafayette, Louisiana Man Charged with Murder after Stabbing Woman to Death
UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) According to a preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office Kouminique Marie Savoy, the victim of Monday's homicide, was stabbed to death. ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) Slowly more details are coming out after a woman's body was found Monday morning in...
Lafayette man to be resentenced in murder police say he committed as youth in 1985
More than six years after Rodney Tolliver’s life sentence in a 1985 murder case was vacated, the Lafayette man may finally receive a new sentence. Tolliver, now 54, was sentenced in 2007 to life imprisonment without parole by a unanimous jury after being convicted of second-degree murder in 1985. The victim, 70-year-old Yolande Theriot, was found raped and murdered in her home, where investigators believe she was suffocated with a pillow following a sexual assault, according to court records.
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
Boyce police arrest man for ‘dangerous chemical substances’
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Atlanta, Louisiana, was arrested on Jan. 25 on multiple drug charges in Boyce. Boyce police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive man sitting in his car at the Boyce Post Office. They tapped on his window, which he rolled down, and officers spoke with him to ensure his safety. The man was identified as Keith Fletcher, 25, who had an active warrant through the City of Pineville and Alexandria city court.
Abbeville woman dies in Lafayette crash
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food. “You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your...
