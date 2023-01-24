Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow continues this evening, slick travel possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through tonight. Scattered lake effect snow showers produced quick 0.5″ to 1″ snowfall totals under the more persistent snow bands today. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties...
Cleveland salt truck stuck on railroad track
A City of Cleveland salt truck was stuck but not because of the weather this time.
cleveland19.com
19 FIRST ALERT DAYS: Wintry mix Wednesday then snow Thursday to cause travel hazards
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our viewing area for Wednesday. Snow will overspread the area Wednesday morning before transitioning to a wintry mix, and then, eventually, all rain, by Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall on Wednesday morning. Snowfall rates...
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
cleveland19.com
Tree falls in Walton Hills, blocking road, causing power outages
WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - South Meadowpark Drive was blocked Wednesday afternoon after a large tree fell. Walton Hills police said the road is closed from the Alexander Road side. The tree also tore down some power lines, causing power outages in the area. There were no injuries.
Despite this week’s snow, Cleveland is in the middle of one of the warmest Januarys on record
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Even with this latest bout of cold weather and snow, this month is shaping up as one of the warmest Januarys on record in Cleveland. The average high through Monday is 43.5 degrees, more than seven degrees higher than the normal high of 35.8 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter storm watch: Snow showers, gusty winds in coming days
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Much quieter tonight after the wet snowfall we saw since Sunday. Here is a look at some of our area’s snowfall totals:. Ready for more snow? A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for some of our western counties Tuesday as they could see 4-7 inches of snow and gusty winds up to 30 mph, creating frigid wind chills, slippery conditions and low visibility.
cleveland19.com
Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
Akron Public Schools among hundreds closed due to weather
Several Northeast Ohio schools will be closed Wednesday as a blast of snow and gusty winds is expected across the region.
Regal Great Northern Mall Movie Theater in North Olmsted Will Permanently Close This Week
Northeast Ohio theaters continue to close
Sinkholes force Lakewood to close two streets for sewer repairs
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Due to century-old infrastructure, sewer failures are commonplace in Lakewood. That’s exactly what took place last week when two different residential streets -- Granger and Northland avenues -- experienced simultaneous sinkholes requiring emergency repairs. “Obviously, with the old infrastructure in the city, problems are going to...
Cleveland Water planning future water main replacement projects in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Cleveland water is planning a major waterline project in the next year or two for North Avenue in Parma. “Generally the northern part of Parma has six-inch waterlines installed before 1954 that were cast iron and without internal cement lining,” Parma City Engineer Hasmukh Patel said.
A rise in kitchen fires linked to air fryers says South Euclid Fire Department
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years, however that uptick has also seen the number of kitchen fires increase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The South...
Cleveland voters approved an underground subway in 1950s — what happened?
The next time the Lake Erie wind or bitter cold gets the best of Cleveland's pedestrians, it may prompt a reminder that the city once approved adding an underground subway downtown in the 1950's.
Police: Speed cameras slowing down I-271 drivers, but ‘still some work to do’
The FOX 8 I-Team investigated what’s happening on one of the area’s busiest highways one year after police there started sending out tickets from speed cameras.
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
cleveland19.com
Clevelanders fear for lives as out-of-control drivers crash into houses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherry Heart has lived on West Boulevard her entire life and has survived numerous crashes from out-of-control cars into her house at I-90 and West Boulevard. “When the police are coming down the exit, your heart races, it’s terrible,” she said. Since 19 News reported...
Man dies in Eastlake hit-skip crash, driver's BAC was nearly double legal limit
A Lake County family is dealing with the unimaginable: the loss of their 20-year-old son and brother. Michael ‘Dylan’ Minello died Friday, the victim of a hit-and-run in Eastlake.
