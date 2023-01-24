ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Tree falls in Walton Hills, blocking road, causing power outages

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - South Meadowpark Drive was blocked Wednesday afternoon after a large tree fell. Walton Hills police said the road is closed from the Alexander Road side. The tree also tore down some power lines, causing power outages in the area. There were no injuries.
WALTON HILLS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter storm watch: Snow showers, gusty winds in coming days

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Much quieter tonight after the wet snowfall we saw since Sunday. Here is a look at some of our area’s snowfall totals:. Ready for more snow? A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for some of our western counties Tuesday as they could see 4-7 inches of snow and gusty winds up to 30 mph, creating frigid wind chills, slippery conditions and low visibility.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Sinkholes force Lakewood to close two streets for sewer repairs

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Due to century-old infrastructure, sewer failures are commonplace in Lakewood. That’s exactly what took place last week when two different residential streets -- Granger and Northland avenues -- experienced simultaneous sinkholes requiring emergency repairs. “Obviously, with the old infrastructure in the city, problems are going to...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Clevelanders fear for lives as out-of-control drivers crash into houses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherry Heart has lived on West Boulevard her entire life and has survived numerous crashes from out-of-control cars into her house at I-90 and West Boulevard. “When the police are coming down the exit, your heart races, it’s terrible,” she said. Since 19 News reported...
CLEVELAND, OH

