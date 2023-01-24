ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

WWE 2K23: release date and cover art leaked?

Dennis Leschnikowski 09:23 18:07. The rumor has recently reached us that 2K Sports will officially announce the wrestling simulation WWE 2K23 as part of this years Royal Rumble. We have received an alleged leak with the date of release and the cover art of the new offshoot. After a resuscitation,...
TEXAS STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX

"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
ringsidenews.com

The Bella Twins Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW XXX Due To Creative Issues

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are WWE Hall of Famers and undoubtedly one of the most popular female duos in the history of the company. After making her WWE debut alongside Nikki Bella in 2008, the Bella twins eventually became the mainstays of the women’s division for many years. That being said, it seems they didn’t appear on RAW this week due to Creative differences.
ComicBook

WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars

WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Sends Heartfelt Message After Undertaker Segment During WWE RAW Is XXX

Bray Wyatt’s character has been through many incarnations in WWE already. During WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, he had another chance to share the ring with a Superstar who paved the way for so many, including Wyatt himself. That segment with The Undertaker meant the world to Wyatt, and he expressed those feelings the next day.
wrestletalk.com

VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air

WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Suffers Major Injury

Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
Deadspin

Sami Zayn must win the Royal Rumble

WWE kicks its Wrestlemania season into fifth gear this week with Saturday night’s Royal Rumble. Even those who have soured on the product New York has been putting out come back in for the Rumble — for the most part — due to its uniqueness and penchant for surprises, and setting up what the build to Wrestlemania will be (except for last year, which sucked). And also to make fun of all the sign-pointing and possibly some drunken gambling.
ringsidenews.com

Jeff Cobb Would Be Down For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

The WWE Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the biggest wrestling events of the year. The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The show’s main event will see 30 men compete for the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 39. WWE may have several surprise appearances planned for the match as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return

A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
411mania.com

Big E. In Town For Royal Rumble Weekend

Big E. is reportedly in town for this weekend’s Royal Rumble events. PWInsider reports that the New Day member is in San Antonio for this weekend, which is the first major event he has attended in person since he suffered a broken neck last year. Big E. was part of the tryouts at SummerSlam weekend but didn’t attend the show itself.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tjrwrestling.net

Update On WWE Star Following Raw 30 Injury Worries

A new report has shed light on one WWE Superstar’s status following injury concerns for them after their match at the 30th anniversary of Raw. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW XXX Draws Biggest Domestic Gate In The Show’s History

Monday night’s RAW XXX show drew the largest domestic gate in the history of the program. WWE RAW began its run back on January 11, 1993. Last night’s show took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA with an announced sell-out crowd of 16,795 fans. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy