game-news24.com
WWE 2K23: release date and cover art leaked?
Dennis Leschnikowski 09:23 18:07. The rumor has recently reached us that 2K Sports will officially announce the wrestling simulation WWE 2K23 as part of this years Royal Rumble. We have received an alleged leak with the date of release and the cover art of the new offshoot. After a resuscitation,...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
ringsidenews.com
The Bella Twins Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW XXX Due To Creative Issues
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are WWE Hall of Famers and undoubtedly one of the most popular female duos in the history of the company. After making her WWE debut alongside Nikki Bella in 2008, the Bella twins eventually became the mainstays of the women’s division for many years. That being said, it seems they didn’t appear on RAW this week due to Creative differences.
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Comments on Her WWE Firing, Needing to Watch Out for Herself
– The New York Post spoke to former WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, who discussed her release from WWE that took place last month. Rose spoke at length about her release from the company and being caught off guard by her title loss. Below are some highlights:
ComicBook
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Sends Heartfelt Message After Undertaker Segment During WWE RAW Is XXX
Bray Wyatt’s character has been through many incarnations in WWE already. During WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, he had another chance to share the ring with a Superstar who paved the way for so many, including Wyatt himself. That segment with The Undertaker meant the world to Wyatt, and he expressed those feelings the next day.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who has won WWE's Royal Rumble match? Full list of winners from WWE event over the years
Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has become the premier match for WWE to start the new year. The event, a WWE original, and the bout itself means that the road to WrestleMania has arrived. On the line is the chance to fight for championship gold. The event features a men’s...
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
Deadspin
Sami Zayn must win the Royal Rumble
WWE kicks its Wrestlemania season into fifth gear this week with Saturday night’s Royal Rumble. Even those who have soured on the product New York has been putting out come back in for the Rumble — for the most part — due to its uniqueness and penchant for surprises, and setting up what the build to Wrestlemania will be (except for last year, which sucked). And also to make fun of all the sign-pointing and possibly some drunken gambling.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He & John Cena Congratulating Charlotte On Title Record Would Draw Big Numbers
Ric Flair has an idea to get WWE Raw to 2.3 million viewers: have him and John Cena congratulate Charlotte Flair on her 16th title reign. Flair weighed in on the topic in his To Be the Man podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):. On the...
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Cobb Would Be Down For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The WWE Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the biggest wrestling events of the year. The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The show’s main event will see 30 men compete for the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 39. WWE may have several surprise appearances planned for the match as well.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return
A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
411mania.com
Big E. In Town For Royal Rumble Weekend
Big E. is reportedly in town for this weekend’s Royal Rumble events. PWInsider reports that the New Day member is in San Antonio for this weekend, which is the first major event he has attended in person since he suffered a broken neck last year. Big E. was part of the tryouts at SummerSlam weekend but didn’t attend the show itself.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Star Following Raw 30 Injury Worries
A new report has shed light on one WWE Superstar’s status following injury concerns for them after their match at the 30th anniversary of Raw. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
411mania.com
AEW News: Identity of Therapist On Dynamite, ROH Supercard of Honor Pre-Sale Code
– The Gunns and The Acclaimed had a therapy session on AEW Dynamite, and a new report has the identity of the therapist. PWInsider reports that Tiffany Nieves, a regular performer for OVW, played the role. – The site also reports that the pre-sale code for ROH Supercard of Honor...
2023 WWE Royal Rumble Predictions Including Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn And The Rock
The 2023 Royal Rumble is here, and we're breaking down what is likely to happen in our predictions!
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW XXX Draws Biggest Domestic Gate In The Show’s History
Monday night’s RAW XXX show drew the largest domestic gate in the history of the program. WWE RAW began its run back on January 11, 1993. Last night’s show took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA with an announced sell-out crowd of 16,795 fans. The...
411mania.com
D-Von Dudley Weighs In On Working As a Producer In WWE Under Both Vince McMahon & Triple H
D-Von Dudley exited WWE earlier this month, and he recently discussed his time working there as a producer under both Vince McMahon & Triple H. Dudley, who announced his exit from WWE on January 19th, did a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
