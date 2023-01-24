ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Beat

City of Flint crews salt, plow roads amid Jan. 25 weather advisory

Flint, MI—In the midst of a winter weather advisory on Jan. 25, 2023, City of Flint crews began salting roads at 7 a.m. and plan to continue to salt and plow overnight. Major routes are the first priority, followed by dangerous hills, curves, intersections, schools and hospitals. The third priority is major roadways and the fourth is local roads. Neighborhood roads are cleared after priority roads are passable.
Canceled for weather, Flint Schools to resume classes Jan. 26

Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) closed today due to winter weather conditions, but officials say they expect to resume classes tomorrow, Jan. 26, 2023. According to FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, as of press time the district plans to resume classes on Thursday and will notify families if plans change.
Company ends water donations, Flint residents advised to continue using filters

Flint, MI–BlueTriton Brands, Inc., a Connecticut-based company that has donated bottled water to Flint residents since 2018, ended its weekly donations on Dec. 31, 2022. According to a Jan. 13 press release from the City of Flint, BlueTriton provided 100,000 bottles of water per week since 2018, and the donations served approximately 3,000 people per week in recent months.
Michigan State University holds library book donation drive for Flint Community Schools

East Lansing, MI–Michigan State University (MSU) is raising funds and gathering books to donate to Flint Community Schools for its “Stuff the Library” project. The project is part of MSU’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration which wraps up on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, but organizers are asking donors to help them meet their goal of $15,000 and 1,000 books through Feb. 28.
State says all but one of FCS schools need improvement plans

Flint, MI—In a recent evaluation, the state has identified the majority of schools in the Flint Community Schools (FCS) district as low-performing and in need of an improvement plan. Based on evaluations through the Michigan School Index System, which considers student’s academic growth and proficiency among other factors, the...
Federal government commits $650k to Mott Community College renovation effort

Flint, MI—Thanks to an infusion of federal support, Mott Community College will be renovating its Prahl College Center with an eye toward workforce development. At a Jan. 17, 2023 press conference, officials announced $650,000 from the federal government’s recent funding bill to purchase new equipment to enhance workforce training programs. The equipment is part of Mott’s broader plan to overhaul the center, which was built in 1971.
Flint Board of Ed selects new officers

Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education elected new officers at its first Board meeting of 2023. During the Jan. 11 meeting, the Board voted for Michael Clack as president, Terae King Jr. as vice president, Claudia Perkins as secretary and Dylan Luna as treasurer, all of whom are newly elected board members.
Hundreds step up on MLK Day to help United Way feed families in need

Flint, MI—Hundreds of volunteers showed up for United Way of Genesee County’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. The event, which supports families in need in Genesee County, returned from a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 600 volunteers convened at the Dort Financial Credit Union and Event Center where they packed 200,000 meals.
Federal government dedicates $5 million to Flint Registry

Flint, MI—Michigan State University (MSU) is receiving millions in continued funding from the federal government for the Flint Registry. In a Jan. 10 press release, MSU announced that the 2023 federal budget will provide $5 million to support the Flint Registry, which connects people impacted by the Flint water crisis to resources on lead elimination, nutrition, child development and health.
