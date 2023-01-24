Read full article on original website
City of Flint to host webinar for prospective ARPA grant applicants
Flint, MI—The City of Flint will host a webinar for prospective applicants for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) community grant programs, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The webinar is free and open to the community, but participants must register in advance,...
Flint City Council fails to take action on listing of home for pregnant mothers
Flint, MI—Tempers flared at Flint City Council’s finance committee meeting as members discussed a property currently occupied by the House of Esther, a nonprofit organization offering a home to pregnant mothers. Ultimately, Council failed to take any action before losing quorum. At the Jan. 18, 2023, committee meeting,...
City of Flint launches ARPA funding application for community programs
Flint, MI—The City of Flint has launched its application process for grants funded by COVID-19 relief dollars. As of 12 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2023, eligible nonprofits, businesses, and community-based organizations can apply for the grants, which are supported by $15.66 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
City of Flint crews salt, plow roads amid Jan. 25 weather advisory
Flint, MI—In the midst of a winter weather advisory on Jan. 25, 2023, City of Flint crews began salting roads at 7 a.m. and plan to continue to salt and plow overnight. Major routes are the first priority, followed by dangerous hills, curves, intersections, schools and hospitals. The third priority is major roadways and the fourth is local roads. Neighborhood roads are cleared after priority roads are passable.
Canceled for weather, Flint Schools to resume classes Jan. 26
Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) closed today due to winter weather conditions, but officials say they expect to resume classes tomorrow, Jan. 26, 2023. According to FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones, as of press time the district plans to resume classes on Thursday and will notify families if plans change.
Big changes at Flint Farmers’ Market: new vendors, locations, and a take-out window
Flint, MI—Visitors to the Flint Farmers’ Market may encounter “pardon our dust” signs over the next few months as new vendors, expansions and even a take-out window come to the beloved downtown space. “This is the biggest set of moves we’ve made since we opened in...
Company ends water donations, Flint residents advised to continue using filters
Flint, MI–BlueTriton Brands, Inc., a Connecticut-based company that has donated bottled water to Flint residents since 2018, ended its weekly donations on Dec. 31, 2022. According to a Jan. 13 press release from the City of Flint, BlueTriton provided 100,000 bottles of water per week since 2018, and the donations served approximately 3,000 people per week in recent months.
Michigan State University holds library book donation drive for Flint Community Schools
East Lansing, MI–Michigan State University (MSU) is raising funds and gathering books to donate to Flint Community Schools for its “Stuff the Library” project. The project is part of MSU’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration which wraps up on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, but organizers are asking donors to help them meet their goal of $15,000 and 1,000 books through Feb. 28.
Flint City Hall will be closed to the public Jan. 16 in observance of MLK Day
Flint, MI — Flint City Hall will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The red drop box in front of City Hall will be open for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence. Police, fire, the water service center, and the wastewater plant will continue to operate 24 hours a day.
State says all but one of FCS schools need improvement plans
Flint, MI—In a recent evaluation, the state has identified the majority of schools in the Flint Community Schools (FCS) district as low-performing and in need of an improvement plan. Based on evaluations through the Michigan School Index System, which considers student’s academic growth and proficiency among other factors, the...
Federal government commits $650k to Mott Community College renovation effort
Flint, MI—Thanks to an infusion of federal support, Mott Community College will be renovating its Prahl College Center with an eye toward workforce development. At a Jan. 17, 2023 press conference, officials announced $650,000 from the federal government’s recent funding bill to purchase new equipment to enhance workforce training programs. The equipment is part of Mott’s broader plan to overhaul the center, which was built in 1971.
Flint Housing Commission clarifies what new HUD grant means for River Park
Early headlines surrounding a $500,000 Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant to the Flint Housing Commission (FHC) noted the funding could spell demolition for River Park Townhouses, a public housing complex on Flint’s north side. That’s not exactly accurate. Flint, MI–Recent headlines regarding a HUD grant...
Flint Board of Ed selects new officers
Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board of Education elected new officers at its first Board meeting of 2023. During the Jan. 11 meeting, the Board voted for Michael Clack as president, Terae King Jr. as vice president, Claudia Perkins as secretary and Dylan Luna as treasurer, all of whom are newly elected board members.
Health providers to host free cancer screening & health fair in Flint on MLK Jr. Day
Washington, D.C.—The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) will host a Flint community cancer screening and health fair at Berston Field House on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, 2023. NMQF, a national nonprofit leading the Cancer Stage Shifting Initiative aligned with President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot 2.0, is...
Hundreds step up on MLK Day to help United Way feed families in need
Flint, MI—Hundreds of volunteers showed up for United Way of Genesee County’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. The event, which supports families in need in Genesee County, returned from a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 600 volunteers convened at the Dort Financial Credit Union and Event Center where they packed 200,000 meals.
Federal government dedicates $5 million to Flint Registry
Flint, MI—Michigan State University (MSU) is receiving millions in continued funding from the federal government for the Flint Registry. In a Jan. 10 press release, MSU announced that the 2023 federal budget will provide $5 million to support the Flint Registry, which connects people impacted by the Flint water crisis to resources on lead elimination, nutrition, child development and health.
Hamilton Community Health plans to build new medical facility on Flint’s east side
Flint, MI—With hopes of addressing gaps in healthcare services, Hamilton Community Health Network is planning to construct a new medical facility on the east side of Flint. The healthcare provider currently has a total of eight clinics, and by building the new facility, it hopes to expand opportunities for care to Flint’s eastside residents.
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton to sue city, mayor for $10 million
Flint, MI – Former Flint fire chief Raymond Barton will sue Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the City of Flint for $10 million over allegations of wrongful termination, according to a Jan. 8, 2023 press release from Barton’s attorney, Arnold Reed. The release says that Barton was terminated “in...
Former Flint Fire Chief says he was fired for refusing to lie for Mayor Neeley
Southfield, MI—In his first statement since announcing a $10 million lawsuit against Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the City of Flint, former Flint fire chief Raymond Barton alleged that he was wrongfully dismissed for refusing to lie on the mayor’s behalf. At a press conference on Jan. 9, 2023,...
Applications close for Flint’s ARPA Community Advisory Committee
Flint, MI – Over 90 Flint residents applied to be on the Flint Community Advisory Committee, a group that will evaluate local organizations’ proposals for grants from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget. The application opened on Dec. 6, 2022, following a city press release,...
