Flint, MI—In the midst of a winter weather advisory on Jan. 25, 2023, City of Flint crews began salting roads at 7 a.m. and plan to continue to salt and plow overnight. Major routes are the first priority, followed by dangerous hills, curves, intersections, schools and hospitals. The third priority is major roadways and the fourth is local roads. Neighborhood roads are cleared after priority roads are passable.

