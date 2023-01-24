ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Center Square

California teams up with U.S. Justice Department to accuse Google of anti-trust violations

The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states, including California, are going after Google. The coalition filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging that Google LLC is operating an unfair monopoly when it comes to advertising technology. The coalition filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The suit alleges that the company, "leverages control over the technologies through which web display ads are bought...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
VIRGINIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

The Justice Department Wants To Chop Google Down To Size

Google, like George Clooney, is a household name. Unlike George Clooney, Google is currently fighting antitrust charges. Antitrust is one of those bodies of law that has dips and peaks. We are currently in a phase of renewed interest and emboldened by the President’s support, big names are being taken to task with more frequency. While most average Joes don’t give much thought to this component of the conglomerate, Google’s advertising suite has caught the ire of the Department of Justice. From Reuters:
Axios

DOJ's new suit puts Google's ad business at risk

The U.S. government's latest legal assault on Big Tech asks a court to make Google sell off a chunk of its massive, phenomenally profitable digital advertising business. Why it matters: The Department of Justice's new suit against Google, filed Tuesday, brings to a crescendo an antitrust campaign against tech's most powerful giants that has consumed both Washington and Silicon Valley for half a decade — and is likely to take just as long for courts to resolve.
TEXAS STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Antitrust Suit Against Google Ad Business Undermines a Growing Free Press Online

The Justice Department’s new antitrust lawsuit against Google‘s advertising business will surely draw raves from established newspaper, broadcast and cable-TV news publishers. The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Google illegally monopolizes the $250 billion U.S. market for digital ads. California, New York, Colorado, Virginia and many other states piled...
COLORADO STATE
Variety

DOJ and Eight States Sue Google, Alleging It Holds a ‘Monopolistic Grip’ on Digital Ad Market

The Justice Department, along with eight states, has filed a new antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant has engaged in anticompetitive conduct to preserve a “monopolistic grip” on digital advertising. The eight states joining the suit are California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia. Among other things, the DOJ and the states are seeking a ruling ordering Google to divest, “at minimum, the Google Ad Manager suite, including both Google’s publisher ad server, DFP, and Google’s ad exchange, AdX, along with any additional structural relief as needed to cure any anticompetitive harm.” Google “has corrupted...
TENNESSEE STATE

