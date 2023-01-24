Read full article on original website
Related
Google is sued by 8 states and the Department of Justice for monopoly control
Google is sued by the Department of Justice and 8 states, as they allege that the technology company has shown anti-competitive conduct to take control over Internet advertising.
Google says U.S. Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit".
Meta, Twitter, Microsoft and others urge Supreme Court not to allow lawsuits against tech algorithms
A wide range of businesses, internet users, academics and even human rights experts defended Big Tech's liability shield Thursday in a pivotal Supreme Court case about YouTube algorithms, with some arguing that excluding AI-driven recommendation engines from federal legal protections would cause sweeping changes to the open internet.
California teams up with U.S. Justice Department to accuse Google of anti-trust violations
The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states, including California, are going after Google. The coalition filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging that Google LLC is operating an unfair monopoly when it comes to advertising technology. The coalition filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The suit alleges that the company, "leverages control over the technologies through which web display ads are bought...
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Yelp blasts Google for victimizing Americans with alleged anti-compete 'monopoly' agenda
Google was lambasted by Yelp over its alleged anti-compete practices which were subject to a lawsuit by the Department of Justice.
How the big lawsuit against Google may affect the future
This week, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a “civil antitrust suit against Google for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products,” along with the Attorneys General of California and other states. What could it change?
Google Faces a Huge Legal Threat to its Existence
State and Federal prosecutors team up to tackle search giant’s practices
Motley Fool
Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
‘A Hard Sell’: Can Biden’s DOJ really shatter Google’s grip on digital ads?
The case adds to the search and advertising giant’s antitrust burden and will test the ability of even the most well-resourced of companies to fight a global battle.
abovethelaw.com
The Justice Department Wants To Chop Google Down To Size
Google, like George Clooney, is a household name. Unlike George Clooney, Google is currently fighting antitrust charges. Antitrust is one of those bodies of law that has dips and peaks. We are currently in a phase of renewed interest and emboldened by the President’s support, big names are being taken to task with more frequency. While most average Joes don’t give much thought to this component of the conglomerate, Google’s advertising suite has caught the ire of the Department of Justice. From Reuters:
DOJ's new suit puts Google's ad business at risk
The U.S. government's latest legal assault on Big Tech asks a court to make Google sell off a chunk of its massive, phenomenally profitable digital advertising business. Why it matters: The Department of Justice's new suit against Google, filed Tuesday, brings to a crescendo an antitrust campaign against tech's most powerful giants that has consumed both Washington and Silicon Valley for half a decade — and is likely to take just as long for courts to resolve.
Opinion: Antitrust Suit Against Google Ad Business Undermines a Growing Free Press Online
The Justice Department’s new antitrust lawsuit against Google‘s advertising business will surely draw raves from established newspaper, broadcast and cable-TV news publishers. The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Google illegally monopolizes the $250 billion U.S. market for digital ads. California, New York, Colorado, Virginia and many other states piled...
DOJ and Eight States Sue Google, Alleging It Holds a ‘Monopolistic Grip’ on Digital Ad Market
The Justice Department, along with eight states, has filed a new antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant has engaged in anticompetitive conduct to preserve a “monopolistic grip” on digital advertising. The eight states joining the suit are California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia. Among other things, the DOJ and the states are seeking a ruling ordering Google to divest, “at minimum, the Google Ad Manager suite, including both Google’s publisher ad server, DFP, and Google’s ad exchange, AdX, along with any additional structural relief as needed to cure any anticompetitive harm.” Google “has corrupted...
Google Stock Slides As Department Of Justice Files Lawsuit Alleging Ad Market Abuse
Google has used "anticompetitive" practices to "eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies," the Department of Justice alleged.
9to5Mac
Apple Search could be part of a ‘silent war’ on Google; could threaten Google’s ad business
There have been suggestions for years now that the iPhone maker is quietly working on an Apple Search service, to compete with Google. That idea is back in the news today, in a report suggesting that it could be one element of a three-part “silent war” on Google.
'Google Has Caused Great Harm': Justice Department Sues Google Over Advertising Technology
Eight state attorneys general and the Department of Justice are going after what they say is a digital ad tech monopoly.
TikTok reportedly has a 'heating feature' that lets its staff pick which videos go viral
Internal documents seen by Forbes show staff from TikTok and its parent company ByteDance can boost video views with a feature called "heating."
Twitter sees ad spending fall over 70% in Dec
Twitter has seen its advertising revenue dive since Elon Musk bought the social media platform.
Comments / 0