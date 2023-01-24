ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Bills to address 'urgent' literacy decline passes out of committee

Indiana lawmakers and leaders are attempting to address the decade-long decline in literacy and reading skills among the state’s young students. Reading is a top concern for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the state’s education leaders. Last year’s IREAD-3 results, the state’s third grade reading exam, showed a passage rate nearly 10 percentage points behind the top rate of 91.4 percent a decade ago.
INDIANA STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
POLITICO

Republicans on both ends of the Capitol are training their fire on a familiar punching bag: All aspects of Washington D.C.'s local governance decisions.

What's happening: With the House now under Republican control, GOP lawmakers from both sides of the Capitol are turning to one of their favorite targets: deep-blue Washington D.C. and its local lawmaking. Some examples in the first weeks of the new Congress:. Changes to its criminal code: Lawmakers, led by...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBCMontana

Bill to increase per diem rates moves through the Legislature

HELENA, Mont. — The House gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a bill that would increase per diem rates for the lodging and meals of legislators during the session, a biennial hot potato that often sees lawmakers voting against their interest in order to avoid the thorny optics of supporting a greater payout for their time in Helena.
MONTANA STATE
KELOLAND TV

County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
fergusnow.com

House Transportation Committee Passes ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is giving the green light to a bill allowing undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license. Republican Representative John Petersburg of Waseca wanted the licenses for immigrants to specify that they are not valid voter identification. Bill sponsor,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Senate committee introduces bill to prohibit ‘vaccine materials’ in food

The Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee introduced a bill on Tuesday that would mandate consumers be made aware in labeling if “vaccine materials” are in food. Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, introduced the bill, saying it simply adds a section to existing code because people want to know what’s in their food. The bill would […] The post Idaho Senate committee introduces bill to prohibit ‘vaccine materials’ in food appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
3 News Now

Nebraska state senator proposes legal framework for pet insurance

Insurers would have a clearer framework for creating pet insurance policies in the state through a proposal in the Nebraska Legislature. State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln introduced Legislative Bill 296, the Pet Insurance Act, which would establish a legal framework for the policies and consumer protections for the growing industry.
NEBRASKA STATE
southdakotasearchlight.com

Bill to tax lithium as an energy mineral passes House

PIERRE – The South Dakota House of Representatives sent a bill classifying lithium as an energy mineral to the Senate on Thursday. If passed, the re-classification would subject the high-demand mineral, used to power cell phones, laptops and electric vehicles, to the state’s severance tax. The severance tax...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Proposed legislation could kill or restrict carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa

A spate of bills introduced in the Iowa Senate this week would severely restrict ongoing plans by three companies to build pipelines to transport captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in the state. Five bills introduced by Sen. Jeff Taylor, a Sioux Center Republican, would curtail eminent domain opportunities for hazardous liquid pipeline companies, limit […] The post Proposed legislation could kill or restrict carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25%

An Iowa Senate bill would increase the number of people who don’t live in Iowa who can hunt the state’s antlered whitetail deer each year from 6,000 to 7,500, and those hunters would be encouraged to shoot female deer, too. Senate File 42 advanced with Republican support out of a Senate subcommittee Tuesday. Similar legislation […] The post Legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25% appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

