Dutchess County, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Kathleen Dow Back

Amenia – Kathleen Dow Back, 79, a thirty-year resident of Amenia, NY died peacefully in her home with her family at her bedside on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Mrs. Back was a self-employed legal secretary for nearly forty years, prior to her retirement in 2013. Born October 2, 1943,...
AMENIA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Cecilia M. Cummings

Cecilia M. Cummings, 95, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, NY. Mrs. Cummings was a Registered Nurse at Sharon Hospital and Sharon Health Care Center for over 50 years. She was greatly admired and respected by her colleagues at both institutions for her professionalism, compassion and sense of humor.
AMENIA, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County to reinvigorate Foreign Trade Zone

GOSHEN – Foreign trade Zone No. 37 is based in Orange County, originally headquartered at New York Stewart International Airport. It has, for the most part, become dormant and now the county wants to reinvigorate it as an additional source of economic development and commerce. County Economic Development Director...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Arthur R. Nadeau

Arthur R. Nadeau, 91, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Canaan, CT. Mr. Nadeau owned and operated Tri-State Collision in Millerton, NY. He later owned and operated the Lantern Inn in Wassaic, NY with his companion, Kathryn Finkle, from 1979-2010. Mr. Nadeau retired in 2010.
AMENIA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wappinger Republicans select Cavaccini over Thurston for town supervisor

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – The Town of Wappinger Republican Committee met on Wednesday night and chose to endorse Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini over fellow Republican and incumbent Town Supervisor Dick Thurston. The results were overwhelming with Cavaccini receiving 29 votes with Thurston collecting only five. One committeeperson declined to vote.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Newburgh

Yippee. The person who purchased a Powerball ticket in the Hudson Valley and won the third prize pocketing $100,000 is happy today. Two people won the third prize by each picking four matching numbers and the Powerball, according to New York Lottery officials. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval

GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

