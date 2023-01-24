Read full article on original website
Related
‘Monumental’ Housing Option Announced for Dutchess County, NY
Sadly, owning a condo or home in the Hudson Valley has become a lot harder and it's not as easy as it once was. We all work so hard and the thought of not being able to own something of your own is very terrifying and extremely sad. However, an incredible new housing option will be making its way into the Hudson Valley.
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Ulster County SPCA offering ‘puppygrams’ for V-Day
For the fifth year in a row, the Ulster County SPCA is offering its "puppygrams" for Valentine's Day.
Zinc8 to move US headquarters to Kingston
Zinc8, a long-duration energy storage startup that has enjoyed a lot of state support in recent months, will move its U.S. headquarters to Kingston, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday morning.
BREAKING: Important Safety Alert for Pleasant View Rd in Poughkeepsie
Just before 11 AM today (Wednesday, January 25, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office issued a Community Alert for an area in eastern Poughkeepsie. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is requesting that the community avoid the area around Pleasent View Road which is located just off Dutchess Turnpike also known as Route 44.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Kathleen Dow Back
Amenia – Kathleen Dow Back, 79, a thirty-year resident of Amenia, NY died peacefully in her home with her family at her bedside on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Mrs. Back was a self-employed legal secretary for nearly forty years, prior to her retirement in 2013. Born October 2, 1943,...
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Cecilia M. Cummings
Cecilia M. Cummings, 95, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, NY. Mrs. Cummings was a Registered Nurse at Sharon Hospital and Sharon Health Care Center for over 50 years. She was greatly admired and respected by her colleagues at both institutions for her professionalism, compassion and sense of humor.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County to reinvigorate Foreign Trade Zone
GOSHEN – Foreign trade Zone No. 37 is based in Orange County, originally headquartered at New York Stewart International Airport. It has, for the most part, become dormant and now the county wants to reinvigorate it as an additional source of economic development and commerce. County Economic Development Director...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Arthur R. Nadeau
Arthur R. Nadeau, 91, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Canaan, CT. Mr. Nadeau owned and operated Tri-State Collision in Millerton, NY. He later owned and operated the Lantern Inn in Wassaic, NY with his companion, Kathryn Finkle, from 1979-2010. Mr. Nadeau retired in 2010.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wappinger Republicans select Cavaccini over Thurston for town supervisor
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – The Town of Wappinger Republican Committee met on Wednesday night and chose to endorse Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini over fellow Republican and incumbent Town Supervisor Dick Thurston. The results were overwhelming with Cavaccini receiving 29 votes with Thurston collecting only five. One committeeperson declined to vote.
Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Newburgh
Yippee. The person who purchased a Powerball ticket in the Hudson Valley and won the third prize pocketing $100,000 is happy today. Two people won the third prize by each picking four matching numbers and the Powerball, according to New York Lottery officials. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
‘Wonderful Hidden Gem’ New York State Diner Moves In Hudson Valley
A New York diner that's been called a "hidden gem" is moving to one of the most popular hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Owners of Red Pepper Diner in Dutchess County confirmed the diner is moving. Wappingers Falls, New York Diner Is Moving. The diner is currently located on Route...
5 Best Places for Mac & Cheese In and Near Poughkeepsie, NY
Mac and cheese is for anyone of any age! I could have mac and cheese at any time of day; breakfast, lunch or dinner. It doesn't matter if it's Kraft, Annie's Velveeta, or homemade, I am going to eat it all!. My friend's mom makes this incredible mac and cheese...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval
GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
Westchester dad among two NY men making strides to reform family court
The Scarsdale dad won a federal lawsuit in 2021 granting him ADA accommodations in family court, and in December was given the New York State Senate Commendation Award for his efforts to help other disabled parents receive basic accommodations during their custody cases.
Comments / 0