Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
Atlanta anti-police riot suspects reportedly liberal kids from wealthy backgrounds: 'True White privilege'
'Speak Georgia' co-founder Janelle King, OutKick host Tomi Lahren and Fox News' Tucker Carlson ripped the allegedly rich and privileged suspects from Saturday's Atlanta riots.
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Multimedia personality and youth advocate Shar Bates joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to provide clear distinctions between Atlanta activists and the recent violence demonstrated by out-of-state visitors.
Georgia Gov. Kemp vows to protect businesses from protestors after anti-police riot in downtown Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said the state sent a strong message after the arrest of the six suspects accused of domestic terrorism when protests devolved into chaos.
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency, deploys National Guard after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has called up 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops. The State of...
wufe967.com
Ex-NYPD boss slams protesters 'whose goal is mayhem' after six charged in Atlanta with terrorism
Following a weekend of anti-police protests in Atlanta that spiraled into wild riots, one of New York City’s most high-profile ex-police commissioners told Fox News these “radical groups” have no end goal except “mayhem.”. Ray Kelly, the NYPD commissioner in the years following 9/11 who was...
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Arrests point to broad pull of protests against Atlanta training center
So far 18 people have been detained in metro Atlanta on domestic terrorism charges in connection with the movement opposing Atlanta’s new training center, which would be built on 85 currently forested acres in southern DeKalb County. Those charged over the last month are, in fact, largely from out of state. Generally speaking, they’re college educated and lack prior criminal records. They’re predominantly white.
Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders are condemning fiery protests in the streets of downtown Atlanta over the weekend. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday. Carr says that, under Georgia law, his office will prosecute the protesters...
Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud
(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
Group protesting Atlanta Public Safety Training Center labeled by feds as 'domestic violent extremists'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County court records show 27 people have now been arrested as part of a criminal case connected to protests at the future site of the City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. In arrest warrants, investigators are referring to a protest movement against the...
Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed
You could get your first glimpse soon into what a Fulton County special grand jury heard behind closed doors as it investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to interfere in the results of the 2020 election. The calls by several media groups for an immediate release of the grand jury’s findings […] The post Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Out of state activists fueling Cop City protests, KSU prof says
“To me, the answer is not in more training, not in better-built facilities for the police. The answer is what are the alternatives for public safety." Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center want peace. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety...
Fulton DA hints at seeking indictments following grand jury investigation into 2020 election
ATLANTA — In a Tuesday afternoon court hearing, Fulton County District Attorney hinted she could seek indictments on multiple people in connection with the special purpose grand jury’s investigation into possible criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments about potentially releasing...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at the Atlanta VA Medical Center near Decatur will join thousands of their colleagues nationwide Thursday holding rallies and demanding that the hospital industry end their profession’s staffing crisis, which they claim the hospitals have manufactured themselves. Members of National Nurses...
TIMELINE: Fulton County grand jury investigation into potential interference in Georgia elections
ATLANTA — A judge will decide this week whether or not to release the completed report into the grand jury investigation into potential criminal interference with the Georgia 2020 election. The Fulton County special purpose grand jury presented a final report earlier this month to Fulton County District Attorney’s...
Atlanta domestic terrorism suspects seen smiling, stone-faced in post anti-police riot booking photos
The six suspects charged with domestic terrorism after a fiery anti-police riot that involved the burning of an Atlanta police SUV were smirking or stone-faced in their mugshots.
Woman claims contract for after-school services was terminated out of retaliation in lawsuit against APS
ATLANTA — A woman who said her business provided after-school services for some Atlanta Public Schools students has filed a new lawsuit against the district claiming racial discrimination and retaliation. In the complaint, Kila Posey claimed some of her contracts were allegedly terminated after reporting racial discrimination at Mary...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia House Representative for District 75 Resigns, Special Election to Fill Vacancy in March
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 21, 2023, in Clayton County for Georgia House District 75 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Mike Glanton. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on April 18, 2023. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
Proposed state law seeks to expand GBI’s scope in domestic terrorism investigations
ATLANTA — A proposed new law could expand the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ role in investigating domestic terrorism cases. “We’re very concerned whether people are coming from the outside of Georgia,” said Senator John Albers. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln learned this could be made...
