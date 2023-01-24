ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Arrests point to broad pull of protests against Atlanta training center

So far 18 people have been detained in metro Atlanta on domestic terrorism charges in connection with the movement opposing Atlanta’s new training center, which would be built on 85 currently forested acres in southern DeKalb County. Those charged over the last month are, in fact, largely from out of state. Generally speaking, they’re college educated and lack prior criminal records. They’re predominantly white.
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud

(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed

You could get your first glimpse soon into what a Fulton County special grand jury heard behind closed doors as it investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to interfere in the results of the 2020 election. The calls by several media groups for an immediate release of the grand jury’s findings […] The post Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Out of state activists fueling Cop City protests, KSU prof says

“To me, the answer is not in more training, not in better-built facilities for the police. The answer is what are the alternatives for public safety." Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center want peace. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fulton DA hints at seeking indictments following grand jury investigation into 2020 election

ATLANTA — In a Tuesday afternoon court hearing, Fulton County District Attorney hinted she could seek indictments on multiple people in connection with the special purpose grand jury’s investigation into possible criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments about potentially releasing...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at the Atlanta VA Medical Center near Decatur will join thousands of their colleagues nationwide Thursday holding rallies and demanding that the hospital industry end their profession’s staffing crisis, which they claim the hospitals have manufactured themselves. Members of National Nurses...
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia House Representative for District 75 Resigns, Special Election to Fill Vacancy in March

Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 21, 2023, in Clayton County for Georgia House District 75 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Mike Glanton. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on April 18, 2023. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy