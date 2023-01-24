ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

lootpress.com

DHHR Unveils Major New Initiative to Strengthen Protective Services

Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), announced a series of actions designed to make continued improvements to Child Protective Services (CPS), Adult Protective Services (APS) and Youth Services (YS). “We all know that child...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Bill advances with bonus, pay raise for corrections officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislation to give corrections officers in West Virginia both a pay raise and a bonus has won approval in the House Jails and Prisons Committee. House Bill 2879 advanced Thursday with a unanimous vote of committee members. It now goes to the House Finance Committee. Members...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources. Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces new innovative websites to help distribute grants and infrastructure funds in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the launch of two new websites to improve the state’s distribution of grants and infrastructure funding. The first, Grants.wv.gov, is a one-stop-shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in West Virginia, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants. This is a first-of-its-kind resource to help connect people with West Virginia grants in one location.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

West Virginia Senate passes unemployment insurance indexing bill

The West Virginia State Senate on January 23 passed a bill 27-5 that would index the length of unemployment insurance benefits to the state’s unemployment rate. During times when the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, unemployed workers could collect a maximum of 12 weeks of benefits. For each 0.5% increase in the unemployment rate, the maximum benefit duration would increase by one week under the bill, with a maximum benefit length of 20 weeks during times of high unemployment.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

West Virginia Governor Proposes Historic 50% Cut in Personal Income Tax

The Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, has issued a statement following the state House of Delegates’ vote in favor of his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. The Governor thanked the Speaker, Majority Leader, and members of the House of Delegates for their overwhelming support of the proposal and encouraged the Senate to vote in favor as well, based on a statement released by Governor Jim Justice on January 18, 2023, on its official website.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Commission Recommends Legislative Pay Raise

The Citizens Legislative Compensation Commission is recommending a pay raise for members of the West Virginia Legislature. Members of the West Virginia Legislature currently make $20,000 a year with additional money for participating in interim meetings and travel expenses. If a new recommendation is approved, the annual pay would increase...
Metro News

ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Stimulus fund for W.Va. charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Supporters say charter schools are a new, innovative way to educate students, but the costs to start a charter school can far exceed what many organizers have on hand. Thus, Sen. Patricia Rucker ‘s idea of a stimulus, funded in part with your taxpayer dollars.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

