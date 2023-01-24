Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
DHHR Unveils Major New Initiative to Strengthen Protective Services
Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), announced a series of actions designed to make continued improvements to Child Protective Services (CPS), Adult Protective Services (APS) and Youth Services (YS). “We all know that child...
WTAP
WVU policy expert weighs in on legislation to split West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia legislature is still considering legislation that, if passed into law, would split the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three departments. WTAP spoke with WVU public administration professor Dr. Christopher Plein about some of the potential impacts of splitting DHHR...
Metro News
Bill advances with bonus, pay raise for corrections officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislation to give corrections officers in West Virginia both a pay raise and a bonus has won approval in the House Jails and Prisons Committee. House Bill 2879 advanced Thursday with a unanimous vote of committee members. It now goes to the House Finance Committee. Members...
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources. Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.
Gov. Justice announces new innovative websites to help distribute grants and infrastructure funds in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the launch of two new websites to improve the state’s distribution of grants and infrastructure funding. The first, Grants.wv.gov, is a one-stop-shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in West Virginia, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants. This is a first-of-its-kind resource to help connect people with West Virginia grants in one location.
West Virginia Senate passes unemployment insurance indexing bill
The West Virginia State Senate on January 23 passed a bill 27-5 that would index the length of unemployment insurance benefits to the state’s unemployment rate. During times when the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, unemployed workers could collect a maximum of 12 weeks of benefits. For each 0.5% increase in the unemployment rate, the maximum benefit duration would increase by one week under the bill, with a maximum benefit length of 20 weeks during times of high unemployment.
West Virginia bill would allow schools to hire armed veterans to protect schools
(WTRF) A West Virginia House bill would create a safe schools fund that could be used to hire armed veterans for the purposes of protecting West Virginia schools. House Bill 2932 was introduced on January 23 by Delegate Chris Pritt from the 36th District. The bill says a special revenue fund will be created in […]
southarkansassun.com
West Virginia Governor Proposes Historic 50% Cut in Personal Income Tax
The Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, has issued a statement following the state House of Delegates’ vote in favor of his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. The Governor thanked the Speaker, Majority Leader, and members of the House of Delegates for their overwhelming support of the proposal and encouraged the Senate to vote in favor as well, based on a statement released by Governor Jim Justice on January 18, 2023, on its official website.
Gov. Justice appoints Ayne Amjad as Director of Correctional Health Care
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed Dr. Ayne Amjad as the state’s Director of Correctional Health Care for the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Gov. Justice made the announcement during his press briefing on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was also named an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Marshall […]
wvpublic.org
Commission Recommends Legislative Pay Raise
The Citizens Legislative Compensation Commission is recommending a pay raise for members of the West Virginia Legislature. Members of the West Virginia Legislature currently make $20,000 a year with additional money for participating in interim meetings and travel expenses. If a new recommendation is approved, the annual pay would increase...
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of advocates who feed West Virginians in […]
Metro News
‘State of Tobacco Control’ report finds West Virginia lags behind on prevention policies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new report finds West Virginia is considered one of the worst states for policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use. The American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report released Wednesday indicated the state had failing grades in 2023 in the following areas:
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would require hospitals with ER to mandate rape kit training
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of sexual assault in West Virginia may have an easier time finding health care providers to conduct forensic examinations and collect rape kits if a bill passed Monday by the state Senate becomes law. Currently, some sexual assault victims have to travel hours to find a provider properly trained to […]
West Virginia advances gun bill for K-12 school staff
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would allow teachers, administrators and support personnel to carry guns in K-12 public schools is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates. The proposal passed the House Education Committee on Wednesday, just one day after the state Senate overwhelmingly passed a...
Metro News
ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
West Virginia bill would allow residents to wait until the age of 65 to renew driver’s license
A new West Virginia bill has been introduced that would let residents in the Mountain State wait until the age of 65 to renew their driver’s license. House Bill 2943 says you would be mailed a notice 90 days prior to your 65th birthday. The bill also states you would be required to update your […]
West Virginia sued over abortion law
West Virginia is being sued by an abortion pill manufacturer over its law restricting abortion access that was passed after the Supreme Court of the United States' decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
WSAZ
Stimulus fund for W.Va. charter schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Supporters say charter schools are a new, innovative way to educate students, but the costs to start a charter school can far exceed what many organizers have on hand. Thus, Sen. Patricia Rucker ‘s idea of a stimulus, funded in part with your taxpayer dollars.
WTRF
West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
