Wyndham building a big point of disagreement in Wednesday’s mayoral debate
The Springfield mayoral candidates showcased their diverging attitudes and perspectives concerning the future of the old Wyndham City Centre downtown. The current owner of the famous 30-story hotel, New York company Goodhomes, still wants to convert dozens of units to apartments, saying it needs those tenants to remain financially solvent in the venture.
Langfelder, Buscher Meet In First Forum Of Mayor’s Race, Heard Live On WMAY
Significant differences are on display between the candidates for Springfield mayor as they met in their first candidates forum, heard live on WMAY. Incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder and city Treasurer Misty Buscher will meet in the April general election. Buscher says city government’s minority hiring record under Langfelder is “dismal,” while Langfelder said his administration has made great strides in building trust between the police department and minority communities. Langfelder left the door open for the return of paid metered parking downtown, with the adoption of smart parking meters… but Buscher says she would do away with the meters entirely.
City Touts Fiscal Health In First Hearing On Proposed Springfield City Budget
As Springfield winds down its current fiscal year with a record fund balance, city officials are predicting continued healthy finances in the coming year… despite fears of a recession. The city held the first of several hearings on Mayor Jim Langfelder’s proposed budget Tuesday night. Budget director Bill McCarty...
IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
Pekin City Council strikes down controversial snow ordinance
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council on Monday voted five to one to rescind an unpopular snow ordinance. Passed in August, the city ordinance required residents to clear snow higher than two inches off sidewalks within 48 hours after streets were plowed. If residents failed to comply, they were subject to warnings and fines up to $250.
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
Going to the candidates’ debate
One of the subjects at the Springfield mayoral candidate forum Wednesday was far from new. People have been debating the proposed Hunter Lake for more than fifty years. “We have to have a backup water source,” said Mayor Jim Langfelder. “The cities that grow in the future have to have a quality, reliable source of water. We have no backup plan. Our backup plan is damming the Sangamon River, and that would be catastrophic for the region.”
Springfield school board weighs yoga and mindfulness proposal
The Springfield school board will hear more in February regarding a proposal to spend more than $200,000 on a program to bring yoga and mindfulness classes to the city’s elementary schools. While local advocates have been pushing for some variation on this proposal since at least 2017, the idea...
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
A Winter Weather Advisory, Illinois has a new state water plan and other top stories | First Listen
A new legislative proposal to improve pay and training for temporary workers. A central Illinois lawmaker plans to sue the state over the new assault weapons ban. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder gives an update on the Wyndham Hotel in downtown Springfield. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
Carvana admits to fault in Illinois, allowed to sell used cars in exchange for more regulation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Online used-car retailer Carvana has entered into a settlement agreement with Illinois after its license was suspended several times last year over questionable business practices. Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the agreement on Tuesday. “The admission by Carvana demonstrates what we knew all along: that Carvana was violating the […]
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield
Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
Governor in Decatur to announced 113.8 million in downstate transit projects
January 24, 2023 – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud...
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
DPS hires new Safety and Security Administrator
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public Schools announces the hiring of Valdimir Talley, Jr., as the District’s new Safety and Security Administrator. The DPS Board of Education approved Tally's employment during it's Tuesday night board meeting. According to DPS, Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most...
Man hit by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
LISTEN: Hickory Point’s Karla Miller and Nicky Besser of Good Samaritan Inn
January 25, 2023 – Karla Miller of Hickory Point Bank and Nicky Besser of Good Samaritan Inn joined Byers & Co to talk about the bank’s unique relationship with the program. The Good Samaritan Inn’s mission is to create social and economic opportunities through nourishment, gardening, and education. They believe all community members should have sustainable autonomy and lead a joyful life.
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
