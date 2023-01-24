Read full article on original website
WDSU
Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
Houses damaged in EF1 tornado on Tuesday in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes
BAYOU BLUE, La. — On Tuesday night, at 10 p.m., an EF1 tornado touched down in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Thankfully, nobody was reported injured or killed during the damage. While most of South Louisiana was out of the storm's path, people in Bayou Cane and Bayou Blue, which...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
WLOX
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish announces closures in preparedness for inclement weather on Tuesday
Jefferson Parish Officials have announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to inclement weather. All Jefferson Parish libraries, Head Start and Early Head Start Centers, JPRD parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. Jefferson Parish trash dropoff sites will close at 2 p.m. to allow the haulers to move...
Tornado watch posted as severe weather comes in
The New Orleans area is under a tornado watch through 1 a.m. Weather forecasters are tracking a front that will bring possible storms through the area starting before midnight.
NOLA.com
Tornado watch issued for much of southeast Louisiana
A line of thunderstorms and severe wind is moving across the area, prompting a tornado watch covering much of southeast Louisiana. At least 22 parishes were placed under a watch at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New Orleans National Weather Service reported, including the entire New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish Schools dismissing early on Tuesday due to weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish School District announced that they would dismiss school early on Tuesday due to the weather and the risk of high winds. The first dismissal for high school and junior highs will begin at 1:45 p.m. Students who drive will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m.
WDSU
LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
fox8live.com
Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police. A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways. The crash is subject to an active...
New Report Digs Into New Orleans, Louisiana Designation as the Nation’s ‘Murder Capital’
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The Big Easy has long been plagued with a crime problem, but 2022 proved to be an extremely deadly year - and violence in the city only seems to be escalating. In September 2022, New Orleans earned the designation of "Murder Capital" of the...
houmatimes.com
ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 308, near Saint Charles Bypass Road
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with a crash on LA 308 near Saint Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux. The highway is closed in both directions at this time. Please detour to LA 1.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
theadvocate.com
Parades will return to full routes for Mardi Gras 2023, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says
With three days to go until the Krewe of Chewbacchus ushers in four weekends of Carnival revelry, Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave New Orleans its Mardi Gras wish on Wednesday: All of the big parading krewes will be able to return to their full, pre-pandemic routes. At a City Hall news...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche under Level 3 risk for severe storms as line set to move in Tuesday
Lafourche Parish residents are asked to be on alert on Tuesday due to a line of severe thunderstorms that is forecast to approach our area. The area is under an Enhanced Level 3 (out of 5) risk for severe weather, which means that "numerous severe storms are possible" for a line that's forecast to sweep through the area late tomorrow afternoon and into Wednesday morning.
wbrz.com
Law enforcement vehicle repair shop catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish
AMITE - A maintenance facility housing vehicles for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The flames were reported at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Maintenance Shop along US 51 in Amite around 2 p.m. The fire forced emergency responders to shut down the highway while they tried to put out the flames.
wgno.com
St. Bernard Parish chase ends in N.O., leads to illegal discovery
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two New Orleans men are behind bars facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in St. Bernard Parish. Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25), deputies with the Field Operations Bureau were on patrol in Chalmette when they attempted to pullover a 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Paris Road with an expired license plate.
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
