Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Liberal Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. The Liberal store, located 1010 S Kansas Ave., will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO