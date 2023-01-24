Read full article on original website
Liberal First
DARREL MANGELS
ULYSSES – Darrel Mangels, 80, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. He was born Jan. 25, 1943 to Floyd and Marjorie (Vogue) Mangels. He was adopted by Bud and Thelma (Mangels) Helwig. He married Pat Mahaffey Dec. 31, 1962. She survives. He was...
Liberal First
Scholastic exhibit coming to Baker Arts
Artwork from students in approximately 30 Western Kansas counties is coming to Liberal soon. Baker Arts Center is hosting the Western Kansas Scholastic Arts Award Show in February. The show is a regional division of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program, among whose national sponsors are the Scholastic Inc. and the GE Foundation.
Liberal First
Emergency personnel works semi vs. vehicle accident Thursday
Charges are pending per results of investigation into an accident from Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in front of the south Pizza Hut location on Pancake Boulevard. “Upon arrival, the officer observed a black 2006 GMC Denali, driven by a 38-year-old male, that had struck...
Liberal First
Harbor Freight Tools grand opening set for Feb. 11
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Liberal Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. The Liberal store, located 1010 S Kansas Ave., will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
